Nelvana Partners with Kin as Global Licensing Agent for Lifestyle Content Creators

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment's Nelvana, a world-leading content producer, distributor, licensor, and agent, and Kin Community Canada, its award-winning creator media studio, have teamed up to bring global licensing deals to two top content creators from Kin's roster. Nelvana will be securing global distribution and licensing deals for bestselling cookbook author and esteemed vegan chef Lauren Toyota, focusing on indulgent and accessible vegan packaged foods, and home décor expert Alexandra Gater, focusing on stylish and affordable home décor and accessories for her millennial followers.

"This marks an exciting chapter for Nelvana as we venture into lifestyle licensing and merchandising," said Mellany Masterson, Head of Nelvana Enterprises. "Working with Kin, both Lauren and Alexandra have established engaging personal brands with loyal followings and we are looking forward to helping them continue to grow by connecting with their audiences in new ways."

"Kin's goal is to help Creators develop their brands both online and offline by facilitating authentic partnerships, and by tapping into Nelvana's deep licensing and merchandising expertise we are bringing our Creators' dream collaborations to life," said Dervla Kelly, Senior Vice President, Marketing & so.da, Corus Entertainment. "These licensing and merchandising programs not only deliver products audiences will love, but also add another layer to our Creator's brands while providing an additional revenue stream."

Additional information on both creators' brands and upcoming merchandising lines can be found below:

Lauren Toyota is "North America's favourite vegan queen" (IMPACT Magazine). With two bestselling cookbooks and more than 1 million loyal followers, Toyota's goal is to create a line of accessible vegan comfort food that will appeal to both vegans and non-vegans alike. Celebrated as Canada's most influential vegan, there is no one better to introduce Canadians to the power of a plant-based diet.

Alexandra Gater is a YouTube creator, digital host and producer, passionate about sharing stylish, customized and affordable home décor. The first campaign for Alexandra Gater will launch Fall/Winter 2021 online globally, with homeware products inspired by her signature style, blended with functional and affordable features to transform any living space into a beautiful home.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Nelvana

Entertaining kids for over 50 years, Nelvana is a world-leading international producer and distributor of children's animated and live-action content. Nelvana produces a stable of award-winning and globally renowned brands that focus on comedies, preschool and action series, and ancillary consumer products programs. Nelvana's content airs on Corus Entertainment's kids channels in Canada and in over 180 countries around the world. The Nelvana library has well over 4,800 episodes of programming and has received over 70 major international program awards including Emmys® and Canadian Screen Awards. Visit the Nelvana website at nelvana.com.

About Kin Community

Kin Community Canada are experts in influencer marketing and social media strategy and represent many of Canada's top lifestyle creators including The Domestic Geek (2.3+ million), DIY Mommy (1.2+ million), hot for food (825K), and Alexandra Gater (516.5K). Working in conjunction with Corus, Kin uses data and trends to help brands develop cohesive campaigns that leverage their network creator's highly-engaged audiences as well as tapping into a broad base of Kin vetted creators. Kin was acquired by Corus Entertainment in Spring of 2019. For more information please reach out to Kin Partner Enquiries ([email protected]).

