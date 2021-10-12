TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Neil Parmenter, President and CEO of the Canadian Bankers Association has notified the Association's Executive Council of his resignation from his current role, effective December 23, 2021. Mr. Parmenter had been with the CBA since May 2017 and the Executive Council has commenced the search for his replacement.

"It was an honour to serve Canada's banking industry and to lead this prestigious organization for almost five years," said Mr. Parmenter. "It is gratifying to know that the CBA today is a stronger, more modern and more effective organization, thanks to the dedicated professionals whose talent and expertise have been consistently impressive. Their hard work and ingenuity were instrumental in guiding Canadian banks' leadership through a global pandemic that saw our industry stand tall for small businesses, communities, governments and Canadians in the face of tremendous disruption and uncertainty. I wish everyone on the team continued success and the very best in the future."

"On behalf of the CBA's Executive Council, I want to thank Neil for his numerous contributions to the CBA and for his extraordinary stewardship throughout the pandemic," said Neil McLaughlin, Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking at RBC and Chair of CBA's Executive Council. "The industry benefitted from his experience and perspective and we wish him well in the future."

Over the next several weeks the Executive Council and the CBA's senior management team will work with Mr. Parmenter to ensure a seamless transition of his responsibilities before his departure.

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca

SOURCE Canadian Bankers Association

For further information: Mathieu Labrèche, Director, Media Strategy, (416) 918-2777, [email protected]

