Neighbourly Recognized as One of Canada's Top Growing Companies in the Globe and Mail's Fifth-Annual Ranking

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. ("Neighbourly" or the "Company") (TSX: NBLY), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of independent pharmacies, is pleased to announce that the Company was recognized as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in the Globe and Mail's Report on Business, for the fourth year in a row.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth and Neighbourly earned its spot by driving revenue growth of 176% over the three-year period, ending in fiscal 2022.

Neighbourly has propelled its growth by seamlessly acquiring and integrating pharmacies across Canada, while delivering high-quality patient care across the communities. This patient-focused strategy has driven the Company to grow from a single location in 2016 to Canada's largest network of 292 independent pharmacies today. United by its patient-first focus and its role as an essential and trusted health care hub, Neighbourly strives to provide accessible health care in the communities it serves, including underserved and remote communities, across Canada.

"We are incredibly proud to once again be recognized by the Globe and Mail's prestigious ranking," said Skip Bourdo the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "Neighbourly's significant growth is a direct result of our commitment to becoming Canada's community pharmacy leader, striving to elevate the level of care within the communities we serve."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," said Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners."

About Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies strive to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint to include 292 locations, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

