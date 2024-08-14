Neighbourly Appoints J.P. Arcand as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. ("Neighbourly" or the "Company"), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of independent pharmacies, is pleased to announce the appointment of J.P. Arcand as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Arcand is a seasoned retail finance executive with over 20 years of experience. Mr. Arcand joins Neighbourly from Helly Hansen, a leading designer and retailer of sports apparel owned by Canadian Tire Corporation, where he most recently served as CFO in Norway, overseeing its global operations across 40 countries and multiple channels.

Skip Bourdo, Neighbourly's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are excited to welcome JP to the Neighbourly team. His extensive retail experience and strategic vision will be a tremendous asset as we continue to execute our growth strategy and serve more communities across Canada."

At Neighbourly, Mr. Arcand will oversee all aspects of Neighbourly's financial operations, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, and treasury functions. He will work closely with the rest of the executive team to support Neighbourly's long-term growth objectives.

"I am honored to join Neighbourly and excited about the opportunities ahead," said J.P. Arcand. "I look forward to working with Skip, the executive team and the over 3,000 talented team members at Neighbourly to build on the company's strong foundation and drive continued success."

Mr. Arcand succeeds Billy Wong who is leaving Neighbourly for another opportunity. "On behalf of the entire team, I'd like to thank Billy for his leadership and significant contributions to Neighbourly's growth. We wish him the very best as he transitions into his next opportunity," concluded Mr. Bourdo.

Mr. Arcand will be starting at Neighbourly effective August 19, 2024.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies strive to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint across 7 provinces, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice.

For more information, please visit www.neighbourlypharmacy.ca