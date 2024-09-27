Neighbourly Pharmacy moves up on The Globe and Mail's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for a fifth consecutive year

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. ("Neighbourly" or the "Company"), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of independent pharmacies is pleased to announce it has ranked No. 149 on the 2024 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. This marks a climb of 96 spots since the 2023 Report on Business and the fifth consecutive year of ranking.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Neighbourly Pharmacy earned its spot with a three-year growth of 301% ending in fiscal 2023.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized on The Globe and Mail's, Canada's Top Growing Companies list for the fifth consecutive year." said Skip Bourdo, Neighbourly Pharmacy's Chief Executive Officer. This achievement is a reflection of the care, expertise, and kindness that our teams consistently deliver. Our strategic focus on building programs that provide elevated patient care and services, particularly in rural communities, has been key to our growth. It is the dedication of our people that drives our success and allows us to make a meaningful impact in the lives of our patients."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 417 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2024 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online click here.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies' winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive."

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies strive to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint to include 292 locations, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.9 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

