TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. ("Neighbourly" or the "Company"), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of independent pharmacies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 5 additional pharmacies across Canada.

Neighbourly has acquired 5 pharmacies in multiple transactions, with closing in the coming weeks, pending customary regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

"These acquisitions reflect the ongoing execution of our proven and accelerating acquisition strategy. We remain focused on continuing to grow our network of pharmacies and serving more communities across Canada," said Skip Bourdo, Chief Executive Officer of Neighbourly. "These locations are important healthcare providers within their respective communities, and we are delighted to welcome them to the Neighbourly family."

About Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies strive to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint across 7 provinces, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice.

For more information, please visit www.neighbourlypharmacy.ca. For pharmacy owners considering the sale of their pharmacy, please visit www.neighbourlypharmacy.ca/selling-your-pharmacy.

SOURCE Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.