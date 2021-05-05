Neighbourly Pharmacy Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. ("Neighbourly" or the "Company"), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies, has been recognized as one of the country's Best Managed Companies for 2021.

Canada's 2021 Best Managed program award winners are among the best-in-class of Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues of greater than $25 million. These companies achieve sustainable growth while demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financial performance. Now in its twenty-eighth year, Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading business awards programs.

"We are honoured to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, a designation that reflects our ongoing commitment to providing accessible health care across our nationwide network of patient-focused pharmacies," stated Chris Gardner, Neighbourly's Chief Executive Officer. "Providing our patients and customers with the best possible care and service has been, and remains, our priority. I could not be prouder of our pharmacy teams' work during these unprecedented times, or more humbled by the difference they are making to Canadians' health and well-being."

Neighbourly believes in providing accessible healthcare with a personal touch. The Company's pharmacies act as the centre of care within their communities, representing an indispensable source of both healthcare delivery and trusted advice for their patients. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's pharmacies have supported their communities from the front lines, including the administration of more than 20,000 vaccines across Canada to date.

"The past year posed numerous challenges for Canadian businesses and has touched everyone in some form or another – including this year's Best Managed winners," said Peter Brown, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Lead of Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "Neighbourly should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do every day. Their unwavering commitment to their people and their adaptability amid a year of turmoil have led them to this achievement, and it mustn't go unnoticed."

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices.

The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more).

Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca

About Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies strive to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint to include 132 locations. 13 additional locations will join Neighbourly's network this summer, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice.

For more information, visit www.neighbourlypharmacy.ca