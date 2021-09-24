Neighbourly Named One of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. ("Neighbourly" or the "Company") (TSX: NBLY), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of independent pharmacies, is pleased to announce that the Company has placed 33rd in the Globe and Mail's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for 2021.

The Globe and Mail rankings consider companies' revenue growth over the prior three years. Neighbourly's revenue has increased by 1,873% over this period. In 2020, the Company ranked first in Canada, recording revenue growth of 13,940% over the prior three years.

"Neighbourly's team is incredibly proud to once again have their hard work recognized by the Globe and Mail's prestigious rankings," stated Chris Gardner, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "Our significant growth is a direct result of our 1,700 team members' commitment to providing our patients and customers with the highest quality care. This commitment was particularly evident during 2021, when our pharmacy teams rose to the challenge of ensuring continuity of patient care and access to critical medication while providing over 80,000 COVID-19 vaccinations. We are proud of their role as essential service providers, and humbled by the compassionate care they have provided Canadians during these unprecedented times."

Neighbourly's team and proven business model have enabled the company to seamlessly acquire and integrate pharmacies across Canada, while maintaining a consistently high-level of great service across its operations. This patient-focused strategy has driven the Company to grow from a single location to Canada's largest network of independent pharmacies in just six years.

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," stated James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious, and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

About Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies strive to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint to include 156 locations, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice.

About The Globe and Mail and Canada's Top Growing Companies

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

