Neighbourly Appoints Maura Dyer as Senior Vice President, People and Culture

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. ("Neighbourly" or the "Company") (TSX: NBLY), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of independent pharmacies, today is pleased to announce the appointment of Maura Dyer as Senior Vice President, People and Culture.

Ms. Dyer is a seasoned human resources executive with over 20 years of experience at well-respected Canadian healthcare, telecommunications, and financial services organizations. Her expertise in talent acquisition, employee development, and HR operations will be instrumental in enhancing Neighbourly's reputation as a workplace that attracts and retains top talent. Most recently, Ms. Dyer led several Human Resources functions at Extendicare Inc., a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada.

At Neighbourly, Ms. Dyer will lead the People and Culture team and will play a critical role in advancing the Company's growth through the development and continuous improvement of a Talent and Culture strategy.

Skip Bourdo, Neighbourly's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Maura to the Neighbourly team. Her deep experience and expertise in talent acquisition and development will be a tremendous asset as we continue our focus on attracting and retaining top notch talent."

Ms. Dyer succeeds Roy Wieschkowski, who has decided to retire from corporate life after five successful years leading the Human Resources and Payroll teams at Neighbourly, supporting the Company's rapid growth and culture evolution. Mr. Wieschkowski's retirement marks the end of an accomplished 38 year-long career, leading Human Resources functions across various industry sectors including pharmaceuticals, retail, chemical and manufacturing.

"On behalf of the entire team, I'd like to thank Roy for his leadership and significant contributions to building Neighbourly's unique culture and wish him the very best as he transitions into the next chapter of his life," concluded Mr. Bourdo.

Ms. Dyer joins the Neighbourly team effective February 12, 2024.

