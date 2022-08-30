Neighbourly Appoints Billy Wong as CFO to Succeed Terri Smyth as She Steps Away for Family Reasons

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSX: NBLY) ("Neighbourly" or the "Company"), announces today that Terri Smyth will be stepping away from her role as Chief Financial Officer for family reasons as she relocates to British Columbia with her family over the coming months.

Ms. Smyth will continue in her capacity as CFO until October 25, 2022, when Neighbourly plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results. Ms. Smyth continues to be committed to the success and growth of the business and will be remaining with the Company through March 2023, to ensure a seamless and orderly transition.

"On behalf of myself and the Board, I'd like to thank Terri for her numerous contributions to Neighbourly's success over the last two years. Terri has led the business through a period of tremendous growth and played an instrumental role in taking the company public. She has been a critical driver of our continued evolution and has positioned us for long-term success by strengthening the finance organization and introducing enhanced governance, processes, and controls," stated Chris Gardner, the Company's CEO. "We wish Terri the very best in the next chapter of her life, as she has made the important decision to prioritize her family's interests. I would like to personally thank Terri for her partnership and support since joining Neighbourly in 2020," continued Mr. Gardner.

Succeeding Terri Smyth is Billy Wong, a seasoned finance executive with more than 15 years in progressive roles of increased scope and responsibility in forecasting, planning, analysis, decision support and continuous improvement across various retail and consumer companies. Over the last four years, Mr. Wong was Chief Financial Officer at Camuto Group, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operations Officer at Designer Brands Canada, both divisions of Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI). Prior to that, Mr. Wong was an Executive Vice President, CFO at Sears Canada.

"Mr. Wong is a well-respected and experienced finance leader, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Neighbourly. Billy's results-oriented mindset and impressive track record of driving profitability and process improvements will be critical as Neighbourly continues its growth trajectory," concluded Chris Gardner.

Mr. Wong will start at Neighbourly on September 19, 2022 and will work closely with Ms. Smyth over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition into the CFO role. Ms. Smyth will continue to support Mr. Wong through the balance of the fiscal year.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies strive to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint to include 275 locations, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice.

