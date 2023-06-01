Neighbourly Appoints Alicia Matthews-Kent to Lead Pharmacy Strategy and Professional Affairs

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSX: NBLY) ("Neighbourly" or the "Company"), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of independent pharmacies, today announced the appointment of Alicia Matthews-Kent as Vice President of Pharmacy.

Within this newly created role, Ms. Matthews-Kent will provide leadership to our pharmacy management and store teams to successfully adapt to the increasing scope of practice. A pharmacist by training, she will be instrumental in supporting Neighbourly's growth through the development and implementation of programs and best practices to deliver excellence in patient care as well as managing key vendor and external relationships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Matthews-Kent to the Neighbourly team," said Skip Bourdo, the Company's CEO. "Having someone of Alicia's caliber and experience in the driver's seat when it comes leading our pharmacy teams and advocating on behalf of the pharmacy profession is critical as we focus on strengthening our core and delivering exceptional patient care."

Ms. Matthews-Kent is an accomplished healthcare executive and a purpose-driven leader with 20 years of experience in the retail healthcare sector. Ms. Matthews-Kent started her career at Sobeys where she spent 14 years, joining as a staff pharmacist and progressing to key leadership roles in pharmacy services and pharmacy operations. Over the past 5 years she led Walmart Canada's healthcare and pharmacy field operations and most recently she was a part of an international assignment to develop the healthcare strategy at Walmart Mexico.

Ms. Matthews-Kent will be starting at Neighbourly effective June 19, 2023.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies strive to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint to include 287 locations, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice.

SOURCE Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

For further information: Marina Davies, VP Investor Relations at [email protected] or visit www.neighbourlypharmacy.ca.