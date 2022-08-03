Neighbourly Announces Election of Directors and Reappointment of Ernst & Young as Auditor

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSX: NBLY) ("Neighbourly" or the "Company"), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of independent pharmacies, held its annual meeting of shareholders virtually at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 2, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A total of 30,986,129 common shares (representing approximately 90.25% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date for the Meeting) were represented at the Meeting. Neighbourly hereby announces that shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the Meeting by the Company. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.

Election of Directors

The board of directors of the Company had fixed at seven the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting. According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the seven nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated June 20, 2022, was duly elected as a director of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successor is appointed. The voting results for each nominee are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes Withheld

%















Stuart M. Elman

29,155,626

94.09 1,830,156

5.91















Chris Gardner

30,980,367

99.98 5,415

0.02















Josh Blair

26,608,734

85.87 4,377,048

14.13















Dean McCann

30,894,526

99.71 91,256

0.29















Robert O'Meara

30,896,937

99.71 88,845

0.29















Valerie Sorbie

28,254,438

91.19 2,731,344

8.81















Lisa Greatrix

30,981,304

99.99 4,478

0.01

Appointment of Auditor

Furthermore, Ernst & Young LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditor until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company and the board of directors of the Company was authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor, with the following results:

Votes For

% Votes Withheld

%











30,173,456

97.38 812,673

2.62

Virtual Meeting

This year again, the Company held its Meeting as a virtual only meeting, where all shareholders regardless of geographic location had an equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting. The virtual-only format for the Meeting also helped to mitigate health and safety risks to the community, shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders in light of the current continuing COVID-19 environment. The Meeting audio webcast is available on Neighbourly's investor relations website.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies strive to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint to include 275 locations, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice.

