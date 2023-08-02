Neighbourly Announces Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSX: NBLY) ("Neighbourly" or the "Company"), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of independent pharmacies, held its annual meeting of shareholders virtually at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on August 1, 2023 (the "Meeting"). Neighbourly hereby announces that shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the Meeting by the Company. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.

Election of Directors

The seven nominees for election as directors proposed by management of the Company were elected by a majority of votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The voting results for each nominee are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Against % Josh Blair 32,346,751 83.67 6,341,445 16.33 Skip Bourdo 38,642,887 99.95 18,309 0.05 Stuart M. Elman 35,991,715 93.10 2,669,481 6.90 Lisa Greatrix 38,645,441 99.96 15,755 0.04 Dean McCann 38,417,091 99.37 244,105 0.63 Robert O'Meara 38,417,091 99.37 244,105 0.63 Valerie Sorbie 36,328,385 97.03 2,332,811 2.97

Appointment of Auditor

Ernst & Young LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditor until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company and the board of directors of the Company was authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor, with the following results:

Votes For % Votes Withheld % 37,514,419 97.03 1,146,777 2.97

Renewal of Omnibus Incentive Plan

Moreover, the ordinary resolution in respect of the renewal of the Company's omnibus incentive plan and the approval of all unallocated options, rights and other entitlements thereunder, all as more fully described in the Company's management information circular dated June 20, 2023, was approved by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast were as follows:

Votes For % Votes Against % 28,775,904 74.43 9,885,292 25.57

About Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies strive to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint to include 291 locations, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice.

For further information: please contact Marina Davies, VP Investor Relations at [email protected] or visit www.neighbourlypharmacy.ca.