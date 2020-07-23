Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada to Deliver Virtual Specialty Pharmacy Summit in September 2020

Featuring experts from across the sector and attendees from across the country, the Association launches the first-ever Specialty Pharmacy Summit as an exclusive virtual event for its members.

TORONTO, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) will host their inaugural Specialty Pharmacy Summit this fall. The two-day event, the first of its kind in the Canadian industry, will be delivered virtually from September 22-23, 2020, and registration is now open.

"We organized this unique virtual event because we recognize a clear need to raise awareness around the issues that matter to specialty pharmacies in Canada," notes Neighbourhood Pharmacies CEO, Sandra Hanna, RPh. "Our Association is well situated to bring the pharmacy sector together by creating a forum to explore and address the questions that are critical to patients, our members, and the broader stakeholder community."

Presentations at the Specialty Pharmacy Summit will cover a range of topics, including:

Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada - Specialty Pharmacy Report

- Specialty Pharmacy Report Biosimilars

PMPRB

The Future of Patient Support Programs

The Challenges Facing Us: Opportunities for Change - Panel Discussion

The Role of Pharmacy in Cell and Gene Therapies

The online, interactive event will feature panel discussions and dynamic breakout sessions exclusive to attendees, as well as opportunities for open forum discussions with speakers and panelists.

Neighbourhood Pharmacies is well known for the industry-leading events they host each year. The Executive Summit, typically held in November, brings together top industry executives, and the Pharmacy Expo, usually held in May, facilitates valuable business exchanges. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Association transitioned their Pharmacy EXPO event, now called the Fall Conference, to take place virtually from October 26-30, 2020. Registration is now open to join the upcoming Virtual Specialty Pharmacy Summit and the Virtual Fall Conference.

"We've capitalized on the best virtual event technology in the business, to ensure we maintain the high-calibre content, thought leadership and networking opportunities our members expect from us," notes Hanna. "Exciting options have opened up to us through this new mode of online delivery. Our members are motivated to participate, and they are impressed with how quickly we've pivoted to meet their needs and the needs of the healthcare sector in Canada."

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada:

The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) represents Canada's leading pharmacy organizations, including chain, banner, long-term care, specialty pharmacies, grocery chains, and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. Our focus is on improving the delivery of care. We advocate for pharmacies' role in caring for Canadians, both behind and in front of the counter. We aim to advance healthcare for Canadians by leveraging close to 11,000 pharmacies conveniently located in communities throughout the country as integral points of patient care.

