Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada Releases Specialty Pharmacy Report, "A Primer on the Value of Specialty Pharmacy Services for Patients and Healthcare Systems in Canada"

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) is increasing knowledge and education on the value provided by specialty pharmacy services, releasing their report entitled, "A Primer on the Value of Specialty Pharmacy Services for Patients and Healthcare Systems in Canada."

The report explores an area of healthcare that has seen significant changes and advancements in recent years – in terms of both drug therapies and patient care. By examining the integral role of pharmacy, pharmacists, and the pharmaceutical supply chain in managing all aspects of these complex medications, the report offers a closer look into this highly-specialized field.

"Pharmacies have always supported patients in the treatment of disease by promoting understanding, participation, and adherence to their treatment regimen," says Sandra Hanna, CEO, Neighbourhood Pharmacies. "For patients taking specialty medications, pharmacies closely engage in almost every aspect of drug therapy, especially in monitoring and administration, to deliver high-quality patient care."

"We developed this report to highlight the ways that patients personally interact with their pharmacist in the overall management of their health, and how patients rely upon specialty pharmacy services to provide guidance and support," Sandra further notes. "We plan to generate discussion around the fact that pharmacy's participation in the management of specialty medications contributes to improved health outcomes for patients in their communities."

The report offers insights and background into specialty medications' complexity and describes how pharmacies are routinely, and with a high degree of expertise, supporting their patients close to home.

Summary of report key findings:

Where specialty medications are concerned, pharmacists' role in monitoring and educating patients is vital to achieving successful treatment outcomes.





Supporting patient-centered care involves pharmacists assessing patient readiness for therapy, monitoring effectiveness, and advising patients through the management of side effects.





The pharmacists' role is vital for all patients with chronic, complex health conditions. It becomes even more critical from a health system sustainability perspective when the treatment is a high-cost therapy.





Drug therapy problems are a key driver of medical resource utilization. As medication and patient care experts, pharmacists are well-positioned to reduce the impacts of non-optimized treatments.





Evidence demonstrates that adherence to specialty medications improves when patients receive the services required to support proper use.

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada:

Neighbourhood Pharmacies represents Canada's leading pharmacy organizations that deliver high value, quality care to Canadians in all models, including chain, banner, long-term care, specialty, independent pharmacies, and grocery chains and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. Our members are home to the most trusted providers of drug therapies, pharmacy-based patient services and innovative healthcare solutions. We advocate for community-based care through our members' high accessibility and proven track record of providing optimal patient care closer to where patients live, work and play. By leveraging over 11,000 points of care with pharmacies located in virtually every community across Canada, we aim to advance sustainable healthcare for all stakeholders.

