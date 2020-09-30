Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada Releases its New Digital Magazine, "The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Gazette"

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) today releases its new quarterly digital magazine, "The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Gazette." The Gazette focuses on sharing insights related to Canada's community pharmacy sector.

With the title, "We Stand on Guard for Thee: Pharmacy Shows its Mettle on the Frontline for Public Health," this first-ever issue highlights pharmacy's local role at the forefront of a global pandemic. Pharmacies are stepping up to deliver public health and primary care in virtually every community across Canada during COVID-19.

"Our new digital magazine, the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Gazette, accentuates how the community pharmacy sector meets the needs of patients and is an innovative contributor to the delivery of high-quality healthcare," notes Sandra Hanna, CEO, Neighbourhood Pharmacies. "We envision the Gazette as the voice of community pharmacy – a way to connect with stakeholders, explore sector-wide issues, and engage decision-makers across the system."

In addition to exploring community pharmacy's response to COVID-19, the inaugural issue highlights recent research reports from Neighbourhood Pharmacies, profiling pharmacy's role in long-term care ("A Primer on the Value of Pharmacy Services in Long-Term Care Settings in Canada") and specialty pharmacy ("A Primer on the Value of Specialty Pharmacy Services to Patients and Healthcare Systems in Canada").

The issue also explores how pharmacy is strengthening alliances in a new age of healthcare. It includes an article by Neighbourhood Pharmacies Board Chair, Karl Frank, noting that, slowly but surely, decision-makers are looking to pharmacy as an essential solution provider for challenging healthcare issues in the longer term.

"We invite readers to thoroughly explore and consider the content featured in this new, exciting magazine," Sandra further notes. "For people seeking greater familiarity with Canada's community pharmacy sector, the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Gazette emphasizes pharmacy's ongoing dedication to patients and to supporting healthcare systems across the country."

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada:

Neighbourhood Pharmacies represents Canada's leading pharmacy organizations that deliver high value, quality care to Canadians in all models, including chain, banner, long-term care, specialty, independent pharmacies, and grocery chains and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. Our members are home to the most trusted providers of drug therapies, pharmacy-based patient services and innovative healthcare solutions. We advocate for community-based care through our members' high accessibility and proven track record of providing optimal patient care closer to where patients live, work and play. By leveraging over 11,000 points of care with pharmacies located in virtually every community across Canada, we aim to advance sustainable healthcare for all stakeholders.

