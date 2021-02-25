Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada Releases 2020 Year in Review, "Stepping Up Together"

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) today released its 2020 Year in Review, "Stepping Up Together." It profiles the Association's progress and achievements between January and December 2020, highlighting pharmacy's critical role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Review showcases the Association's thought leadership across all aspects of its work, most notably in advocacy, research, and signature events. It identifies pharmacy as a trusted provider of public health and primary care to patients and health systems nationwide.

" 'Stepping Up Together' emphasizes how Neighbourhood Pharmacies truly plays a leadership role in navigating this pandemic while supporting the incredible work of our members," says Sandra Hanna, Neighbourhood Pharmacies CEO. "This Review illustrates our dedication to ensuring pharmacies are in the best possible position to serve in their capacity as accessible, community-based healthcare hubs – absolutely vital in this pandemic."

Quick facts:

There are 11,000 community pharmacies across the country.

95 per cent of Canadians live within five kilometres of a community pharmacy.

Canadians see their pharmacist up to ten times more frequently than any other healthcare provider.

In the 2020-21 flu season, pharmacies administered 5.6 million influenza vaccines, a new record.

Pharmacists represent the third largest group of healthcare providers in Canada , after nurses and physicians.

, after nurses and physicians. The Association launched a new magazine in 2020, the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Gazette, and invites you to subscribe.

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada:

The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) advocates for pharmacy's role in delivering accessible, high-quality healthcare. Together with our members, we provide solutions through research and advocacy. Our members serve as frontline healthcare hubs, stepping up and creating capacity in public health and primary care. We engage governments and stakeholders to advance community-based patient care.

SOURCE Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

For further information: Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association, 416-226-9100, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.neighbourhoodpharmacies.ca/

