Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada Releases 2019 Year in Review, "Shaping the Future of Pharmacy in Canada"

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) today released its 2019 Year in Review entitled, "Shaping the Future of Pharmacy in Canada." The Review outlines key aspects of the Association's work between January and December 2019, while glancing toward plans for the future.

The publication also features information on events, research findings, key achievements, economic footprint and advocacy priorities.

"We have made significant strides for pharmacy and our members this past year," says Sandra Hanna, Neighbourhood Pharmacies CEO. "We want to ensure our stakeholders remain keenly aware of the focal areas of our work. This Review conveys the emphasis we place on pharmacies remaining at the forefront of patient and community-based care, readily accessible in neighbourhoods across the country."'

Quick facts:

Almost 80% of Canadians turn to their neighbourhood pharmacist for trusted, professional healthcare advice.

Approximately 163,400 Canadians are directly employed by the pharmacy sector, as community pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and pharmacy retail staff.

With nearly 10,500 locations in communities throughout the country, 2 of 3 Canadians have a pharmacy for direct patient care services.

Strong trust in pharmacists and their accessibility position them well to ease challenges in the healthcare system.

There is substantial interest in enabling pharmacies to provide more services, such as renewing, prescribing or modifying prescriptions, and offering common vaccinations.

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada:

The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada advocates for strong, vibrant and financially sustainable pharmacies to protect their integral, growing role in caring for Canadians – behind the counter and in front of it. As the healthcare needs and expectations of Canadians are constantly evolving, we connect our members to the tools and information needed to keep pace. We support the full range of Canadian pharmacies, including chain, banner, long-term care and specialty pharmacies, as well as grocery chains and mass merchandisers with pharmacies, with a focus on improving the delivery of care while fostering the right conditions for business success. We aim to advance sustainable healthcare for all Canadians by leveraging the over 10,500 pharmacies conveniently located in every neighbourhood across the country as integral points of patient care.

Related Links

https://www.neighbourhoodpharmacies.ca/

SOURCE Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

For further information: Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association, 416-226-9100, [email protected]