Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada Appoints Rita Winn as New Vice-Chair

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rita Winn, Director, Lovell Drugs Limited, as the new Vice-Chair of the Association.

"I am honoured to be named by the Board as Neighbourhood Pharmacies' Vice-Chair. I look forward to continuing to support the Association through its 3-Year Strategic Plan as we work towards enhancing the delivery of care to Canadians through pharmacy," said Rita Winn.

Prior to her present role as Director, Rita had been the General Manager and COO of Lovell Drugs Limited for the past 22 years. Her responsibilities included leading the direction of the organization's operations as well as the short- and long-term strategy and vision of Lovell Drugs Ltd. Rita's role included leading the management team to develop and implement operational plans, pharmacy marketing, creation of company culture, and human resources. Prior to joining Lovell Drugs, Rita enjoyed a 20-year career with Big V Pharmacies Co. Ltd. as Store Manager as well as Director of Operations.

Rita's term as Vice-Chair will run for 1 year, ending at the Association's Annual General Meeting in 2021.

"After many years of involvement in the Association's work, I'm genuinely thrilled to welcome Rita to the role of Vice-Chair," notes Karl Frank, Board Chair, Neighbourhood Pharmacies. "Rita's expertise, strategic vision, and dedication to all aspects of pharmacy make her instrumental when promoting pharmacy's critical role in public health and primary care – particularly at a time when convenient, accessible healthcare is so vital to Canadians."

"On behalf of our Board of Directors and all our members and associates, I want to congratulate Rita on her appointment as Vice-Chair," said Sandra Hanna, Chief Executive Officer, Neighbourhood Pharmacies. "Rita's knowledge, advocacy, and leadership experience will ensure pharmacy is recognized for its trusted role delivering high-quality care to patients within their own communities."

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

Neighbourhood Pharmacies represents Canada's leading pharmacy organizations that deliver high value, quality care to Canadians in all models including chain, banner, long-term care, specialty and independent pharmacies as well as grocery chains and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. Our members are home to the most trusted providers of drug therapies, pharmacy-based patient services and innovative healthcare solutions. We advocate for community-based care through our members' high accessibility and proven track record of providing optimal patient care closer to where patients live, work and play. By leveraging over 11,000 points of care with pharmacies located in virtually every community across Canada, we aim to advance sustainable healthcare for all stakeholders.

