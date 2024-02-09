TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marie-Claude Vézina, Senior Vice-President and Chief Network Officer, The Pharmacy Division of METRO, as the new Chair of the Association.

Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada Appoints Marie-Claude Vézina as New Chair (CNW Group/Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada)

Expressing her enthusiasm for the role, Marie-Claude remarked, "I am deeply honored to assume the position of Chair at Neighbourhood Pharmacies. I eagerly anticipate spearheading the Association's advocacy efforts and contributing to the formulation of its next Strategic Plan. The dynamic landscape of pharmacy practice in recent years underscores both challenges and opportunities for the sector. On behalf of the Board and our Members, I am dedicated to steering Neighbourhood Pharmacies towards its mission of delivering optimal and accessible patient care through local community pharmacies."

As Senior Vice President and Chief Network Officer of the Pharmacy Division of METRO, Marie-Claude is responsible for developing and implementing operational efficiencies and commercial strategies for a network comprising over 600 community pharmacies operating under the Jean Coutu and Brunet banners. Prior to her tenure at METRO, she spent five years at Sobeys Inc., where she played a pivotal role in executing the strategic plan for 425 pharmacies across Canada.

Marie-Claude's term as Chair will span two years, concluding at the Association's Annual General Meeting in 2026.

Rita Winn, past Board Chair of Neighbourhood Pharmacies and Director at Lovell Drugs Limited, expressed confidence in Marie-Claude's leadership, stating, "After getting to know Marie-Claude through her involvement with the Association over the past few years, I am extremely pleased and confident to be handing the reins of Board leadership to her. Marie-Claude brings a wealth of expertise in aligning strategic vision with practical on-the-ground execution and a strong passion and understanding of the crucial role pharmacies play in their local communities."

Sandra Hanna, Chief Executive Officer of Neighbourhood Pharmacies also extended congratulations to Marie-Claude on her appointment, "On behalf of our Board of Directors and all our Members and Partners, I want to congratulate Marie-Claude on her appointment as Chair. Marie-Claude's knowledge, advocacy, and leadership experience in the sector will ensure that community pharmacy continues to grow and be recognized for its trusted role in delivering high-quality care to patients close to home."

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

Neighbourhood Pharmacies represents Canada's leading pharmacy organizations, including chain, banner, long-term care, specialty pharmacies, grocery chains, and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. We advocate for pharmacies' role in caring for Canadians, both behind and in front of the counter. We aim to advance sustainable healthcare for all stakeholders by leveraging over 11,500 pharmacies conveniently located in virtually every community throughout the country. Pharmacies are integral points of patient care.

