Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada Announces New Board of Directors

The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) is pleased to announce our newly elected Board of Directors under our refreshed governance model effective January 2024.

Board of Directors

Karl Frank – Bayshore Specialty Rx

Chris Dalseg – BioScript Solutions

Renée St-Jean – Innomar Strategies Inc. (Cencora)

Rita Winn – Lovell Drugs Limited/ Neighbourly Pharmacy

Smita Patil – McKesson Canada

Marie-Claude Vézina – METRO Inc.

Sherif Guorgui – OnPharm-United

Jon Johnson – Pharmacy Brands Canada

Jeff Boutilier – Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC

Bev Herczegh – Sentrex Health Solutions

Jim Johnston – Sobeys National Pharmacy Group

Adesh Vora – SRx Health Solutions

Composed of industry leaders bringing together expertise in operations, management, innovation, technology, insurance, supply chain and government relations, the Board is well-positioned to lead the Association over the coming years.

New Board Chair Marie-Claude Vézina remarked, "I am honored to lead such a distinguished group of professionals dedicated to advancing the mission of Neighbourhood Pharmacies and who are committed to enhancing pharmacy's role across Canada."

Rita Winn, past Board Chair of Neighbourhood Pharmacies and Director at Lovell Drugs Limited, reflected, "I take pride in contributing to the evolution of our Board of Directors through the adoption of our new governance model. This progressive approach signifies the next phase of Neighbourhood Pharmacies' growth, enabling efficient and inclusive decision making."

Sandra Hanna, Chief Executive Officer of Neighbourhood Pharmacies also expressed enthusiasm for the impact of new Board saying, "with the wealth of experience and perspectives represented by our new Board Members, I am excited about the innovative strategies and initiatives they will champion to better serve our members and the communities they support."

For more information on the new Board of Directors – please visit our website: https://neighbourhoodpharmacies.ca/board-directors

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

Neighbourhood Pharmacies represents Canada's leading pharmacy organizations, including chain, banner, long-term care, specialty pharmacies, grocery chains, and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. We advocate for pharmacies' role in caring for Canadians, both behind and in front of the counter. We aim to advance sustainable healthcare for all stakeholders by leveraging over 12,000 pharmacies conveniently located in virtually every community throughout the country. Pharmacies are integral points of patient care.

