Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada announces new Board Chair for 2021 - 2023 term

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) is pleased to announce Rita Winn, Director, Lovell Drugs Limited, as Chair of the Association for a two-year term.

"Pharmacy is on the precipice of great change, and Neighbourhood Pharmacies is at the forefront, paving the path towards progress for the profession and pharmacy sector by advocating for patient-centred care," said Rita. "I'm pleased to accept the position of Chair and work with our Association members to advocate for the value pharmacy brings to the table, especially as we navigate beyond COVID-19 and advance pharmacy's role in public health and primary care."

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Rita as Chair for the upcoming two-year term," said Sandra Hanna, CEO, Neighbourhood Pharmacies. "Canadians increasingly recognize pharmacy teams are capable of more than filling prescriptions, and with over three decades in this sector, Rita has the experience to propel pharmacy forward as a trusted partner of government, healthcare providers, and Canadians."

Rita's term as Chair began at the Association's 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on Thursday, May 13, 2021, and continues through to the 2023 AGM. Rita follows Karl Frank, Managing Director at Bayshore HealthCare, who has held the position since 2019. Karl will be assuming the Past Chair position on Neighbourhood Pharmacies' Board of Directors.

"Neighbourhood Pharmacies is sincerely grateful for Karl's leadership and expertise as Chair over the past two years," noted Sandra. "He contributes an invaluable understanding of the extensive capabilities of community pharmacy and has succeeded by providing the Board with strategic vision during the height of the pandemic."

"It has been a privilege to advocate for pharmacy's role delivering patient-centric care over the past two years, emphasizing how the business and profession are innovating and serving as community healthcare hubs," said Karl. "As I continue on the Board of Directors, I look forward to collaborating with Rita and all our members to achieve the overarching goal of strengthening pharmacy's ability to meet the needs of Canadians through the capacity we offer the healthcare system."

