Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada Announces Dr. Jake Thiessen as Recipient of Len Marks Pharmacy Advancement Award and Jason Frame as Recipient of Distinguished Associate of the Year Award

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - During its annual Pharmacy EXPO event in Toronto this year, the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) presented the Len Marks Pharmacy Advancement Award to Dr. Jake Thiessen and Distinguished Associate of the Year Award to Jason Frame of JAMP Pharma Corp.

"Our awards proudly and vocally recognize incredible leadership in the community pharmacy sector, spotlighting pharmacy's role of expanding access to trusted care," says Sandra Hanna, CEO of Neighbourhood Pharmacies. "Pharmacies are key to operating a resilient health system for all Canadians. Leaders like Dr. Thiessen and Jason are instrumental in advancing pharmacy's role as a healthcare partner and community health hub."

Neighbourhood Pharmacies is delighted to officially present the awards in person this year during their signature annual event, Pharmacy EXPO, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, June 6-8, 2022.

"On behalf of Neighbourhood Pharmacies' Board of Directors and the community pharmacy sector, I'm honoured to celebrate Dr. Jake Thiessen and Jason Frame for their extraordinary dedication to pharmacy and strengthening innovative healthcare delivery," notes Rita Winn, Board Chair of Neighbourhood Pharmacies. "We're genuinely proud to present these awards that acknowledge the tremendous value and accessibility pharmacy provides throughout our healthcare system – during the pandemic and beyond. Pharmacy is a true healthcare partner to government, local health systems, and Canadians."

Len Marks Pharmacy Advancement Award – Dr. Jake Thiessen

The Association presents this award in memory of Len Marks, Canadian Association of Chain Drug Stores (CACDS) Board Chair from 1997-2000. The award recognizes the importance of supporting the development and excellence of pharmacy advancement at the university level, encouraging students to enter pharmacy as a career and providing an environment for education and training for pharmacy staff to advance the standards of healthcare delivery. It promotes pharmacy as a community resource in providing healthcare services and brings the attention of government and industry partners to the valuable contribution of community pharmacy.

The 2022 Len Marks Award is presented to Dr. Jake Thiessen. Dr. Thiessen is Professor Emeritus at the University of Toronto Faculty of Pharmacy. His academic responsibilities over 33 years include Associate Dean, Graduate Coordinator, and Chair of the committee designing and constructing a new Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy building. His research and teaching include new approaches to cancer treatment and advanced technologies to diagnose and treat disease. He has diligently supervised many undergraduate and graduate students.

Dr. Thiessen launched a plan for Ontario's second academic pharmacy program, giving rise to the University of Waterloo Pharmacy School, the first institution in Canada to offer a cooperative educational program. A passionate educator, he has been recognized as Teacher of the Year six times by the University of Toronto Undergraduate Pharmaceutical Society. He has also held leadership roles with both the provincial and federal governments. The Ontario Government recognized his stature in pharmacy and medicine through his appointment to lead the independent review of quality assurance in the province's cancer drug supply chain and safeguard patient care.

Dr. Thiessen is a consultant to businesses in Canada, the United States and Europe on fascinating topics, such as clinical trial strategies, patent integrity, and educational employee development programs. He is also committed to efforts beyond Canada, taking assignments to develop educational pharmacy practice modules in Barbados and Jamaica, serving as a consultant within Asian educational and research institutions, and providing leadership to institutions in Sudan, Singapore, Nigeria, Taiwan, and Uganda.

Past recipients of the Len Marks Pharmacy Advancement Award include: Canadian Pharmacy Sector, 2021; Dominic Pilla, 2020; Margaret Wing, 2019; Darcy Stann, 2018; John Tse, 2017; Sandra Aylward, 2016; David Windross, 2013; Russell Cohen, 2012; Barbara Wells, 2010; Albert Falardeau, 2009; and Sean McKelvey, 2008.

Distinguished Associate of the Year Award – Jason Frame

The Distinguished Associate of the Year Award honours a Neighbourhood Pharmacies Associate in good standing who displays a commitment to the Association's initiatives and committees and contributes to the advancement of the community pharmacy industry. This year's recipient Jason Frame, Vice President, National Sales at JAMP Pharma Corp.

Jason is an experienced commercial strategy and business development leader who is driven by the desire to improve the Canadian healthcare landscape by reducing healthcare expenditures and ensuring a stable supply of treatments and medications.

As Vice President of National Sales at JAMP Pharma, he and his teams are credited for being a driving force behind JAMP Pharma's accelerated growth across Canada. With his dedicated team, he has helped make JAMP Pharma a key supplier across the Canadian pharmaceutical industry.

Jason has had tremendous success building businesses in both long-term stable growth environments and hyper-growth models both in the US and Canada. He takes pride in providing personalized services to his industry partners where his aim is always to create mutually beneficial long-term partnerships.

Past recipients of the Neighbourhood Pharmacies Distinguished Associate of the Year Award include: Denis Langlois, Auro Pharma Inc., 2021; Martin Arès, Sandoz, 2020; Dania Scott, Canopy Growth, 2019; Kimberly Schroeder, Amgen Canada Inc., 2018; Jaiveer Singh, Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc., 2017; Peter Hardwick, Apotex Inc., 2016; Don Bird, WN Pharmaceuticals, 2013; Carol MacDonald, Pfizer Canada Inc., 2012; Paul Porter, Advantage International, 2010; Jean Legault, Beiersdorf Canada Inc., 2009; Rita Egan, AstraZeneca Canada Inc., 2008; Rod Sturtridge, Carlton Cards Limited, 2007; and Jack Kay, Apotex Inc., 2001.

