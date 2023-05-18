Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada Announces Dayle Acorn as Recipient of Len Marks Pharmacy Advancement Award and Jeff Watson as Recipient of Distinguished Associate of the Year Award

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - During its annual Pharmacy EXPO event in Vancouver, BC, this year, the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) presented the Len Marks Pharmacy Advancement Award to Dayle Acorn and Distinguished Associate of the Year Award to Jeff Watson of Apotex.

"Our awards proudly recognize incredible leadership and contributions in the community pharmacy sector," says Sandra Hanna, CEO of Neighbourhood Pharmacies. "Pharmacies are key to operating a resilient health system for all Canadians. Leaders like Dayle and Jeff are instrumental in advancing and enabling pharmacy's role as a healthcare partner and community health hub."

Neighbourhood Pharmacies was delighted to officially present the awards in person this year during their signature annual event, Pharmacy EXPO, at the Vancouver Convention Centre, May 17-18, 2023.

"On behalf of Neighbourhood Pharmacies' Board of Directors and the community pharmacy sector, I'm honoured to celebrate Dayle Acorn and Jeff Watson for their extraordinary dedication to pharmacy and their remarkable achievements and contributions to strengthen innovative healthcare delivery," notes Rita Winn, Board Chair of Neighbourhood Pharmacies. "We're genuinely proud to present these awards that acknowledge the tremendous value and accessibility pharmacy provides throughout our healthcare system. Pharmacy is a true healthcare partner to government, local health systems, and Canadians."

Len Marks Pharmacy Advancement Award – Dayle Acorn

The Association presents this award in memory of Len Marks, Canadian Association of Chain Drug Stores (CACDS) Board Chair from 1997-2000. The award recognizes the importance of supporting the development and excellence of pharmacy advancement at the university level, encouraging students to enter pharmacy as a career and providing an environment for education and training for pharmacy staff to advance the standards of healthcare delivery. It promotes pharmacy as a community resource in providing healthcare services and brings the attention of government and industry partners to the valuable contribution of community pharmacy.

The 2023 Len Marks Award is presented to Dayle Acorn. Dayle served as the Executive Director of the Canadian Foundation for Pharmacy from 2007, until his retirement in 2022. During this time, he has championed the Foundation's mission to support and promote pharmacy innovation and the advancement of the profession.

Prior to the Foundation, Dayle's career spanned over 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry. During this time, he developed a broad range of knowledge and expertise in all aspects of the sector. He held progressively senior leadership roles in sales, marketing and external affairs for two large multinational companies. His teamwork earned him the distinguished Prix Galien Award for Rx&D product of the year in 2006.

Dayle is the longest serving Executive Director in the Foundation's 75-year history. During his 15-year tenure, he has worked with over 50 board members and raised funds to invest ~$2m in research grants in support of practice research for both existing and future pharmacy services.

Under Dayle's leadership, CFP has expanded its recognition awards program beyond the Pillar of Pharmacy to include the Wellspring, Lifetime Achievement, Past Presidents and CAPSI Passion in Pharmacy awards.

One of the most significant accomplishments during this time, was the publication the Pharmacy Management textbook. Seven editors, 52 authors, and 104 reviewers created the only resource of its kind to integrate the business and the practice of pharmacy. The program was expanded to an accredited online CE program and in 2021, launched in digital form. During his time CFP established the Changing Face of Pharmacy Report, which included their highly recognized Provincial Pharmacy Services resource tool.

Dayle has been previously recognized for his work with the Canadian Foundation for Pharmacy, first in 2015 by CPhA with an Honorary Life Membership, in 2019 as a Pharmacy Practice, Leader in Pharmacy award, and last year with the Foundation's Lifetime Achievement award.

Past recipients of the Len Marks Pharmacy Advancement Award include: Dr. Jake Thiessen, 2022; Canadian Pharmacy Sector, 2021; Domenic Pilla, 2020; Margaret Wing, 2019; Darcy Stann, 2018; John Tse, 2017; Sandra Aylward, 2016; David Windross, 2013; Russell Cohen, 2012; Barbara Wells, 2010; Albert Falardeau, 2009; and Sean McKelvey, 2008.

Distinguished Associate of the Year Award – Jeff Watson

The Distinguished Associate of the Year Award honours a Neighbourhood Pharmacies Associate in good standing who displays a commitment to the Association's initiatives and committees and contributes to the advancement of the community pharmacy industry.

This year's recipient is Jeff Watson, Director at Apotex. With the recent acquisition of Apotex by SK Capital Partners, Jeff has joined the SKCP/Apotex Board of Directors who will continue to benefit from his stewardship and counsel. Currently, he has begun work in the capacity of an Advisory company.

Jeff brings over three decades of experience working in the healthcare industry primarily in corporate leadership with one of Canada's largest generic pharmaceutical company. He served as President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Apotex since 2018 and he held many roles during his tenure with Apotex; President & Chief Operating Officer, President, Global Generics, where he provided leadership for the Commercial and Strategic Operations and was instrumental in delivering significant transformational business growth, strategic development, execution excellence, international market expansion and global partnerships.

Jeff has almost a decade of corporate governance experience, having served on numerous boards as Board member and Chair of the Association for Accessible Medicines (AAM), Chair of Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association (CGPA); a former Chair of the US Healthcare Distribution Alliance's (HDA) knowledge partner, the HDA Research Foundation; and in 2021, he became a member of the first-ever CEO Advisory Committee for the International Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Association (IGBA), comprising of thirteen multinational organizations. Jeff is currently a member of the Board of Directors for TruLeaf Sustainable Agriculture, Nova Scotia, Canada. Following a JV with Arrow Pharma in Australia in 2019, he serves as a Board member of the new entity Arrotex Pharmaceuticals.

Past recipients of the Neighbourhood Pharmacies Distinguished Associate of the Year Award include: Jason Frame, JAMP Pharma Corp.; Denis Langlois, Auro Pharma Inc., 2021; Martin Arès, Sandoz, 2020; Dania Scott, Canopy Growth, 2019; Kimberly Schroeder, Amgen Canada Inc., 2018; Jaiveer Singh, Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc., 2017; Peter Hardwick, Apotex Inc., 2016; Don Bird, WN Pharmaceuticals, 2013; Carol MacDonald, Pfizer Canada Inc., 2012; Paul Porter, Advantage International, 2010; Jean Legault, Beiersdorf Canada Inc., 2009; Rita Egan, AstraZeneca Canada Inc., 2008; Rod Sturtridge, Carlton Cards Limited, 2007; and Jack Kay, Apotex Inc., 2001.

