Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada Announces Canadian Pharmacy Sector as Recipient of Len Marks Pharmacy Advancement Award and Denis Langlois as Recipient of Distinguished Associate of the Year Award

"Our annual awards celebrate the tremendous dedication of the community pharmacy sector and recognize pharmacy's role as an advocate for convenient, accessible healthcare in Canada," notes Sandra Hanna, CEO, Neighbourhood Pharmacies. "We are steadily unlocking pharmacy's potential as a healthcare partner, and Canadians see that pharmacy's door is open as a trusted public health and primary care provider within their communities."

These awards were officially presented on October 6, 2021, at Neighbourhood Pharmacies' Virtual Pharmacy EXPO.

"On behalf of Neighbourhood Pharmacies' Board of Directors, I'm honoured to recognize both Denis Langlois and the entire Canadian pharmacy sector for their exceptional contributions," said Rita Winn, Board Chair, Neighbourhood Pharmacies. "These awards call attention to the unique potential and innovation the pharmacy sector delivers in all areas of our healthcare system and highlights why pharmacy and pharmacy teams are relied upon as a partner to government, healthcare providers and patients."

Len Marks Pharmacy Advancement Award

The Association presents this award in memory of Len Marks, Canadian Association of Chain Drug Stores (CACDS) Board Chair from 1997-2000. The award recognizes the importance of supporting the development and excellence of pharmacy advancement at the university level, encouraging students to enter pharmacy as a career and providing an environment for education and training for pharmacy staff to advance the standards of healthcare delivery. It promotes pharmacy as a community resource in providing healthcare services and brings the attention of government and industry partners to the valuable contribution of community pharmacy. To showcase pharmacy's tremendous dedication, we created a personalized thank you video highlighting pharmacy's work over the last year as a tribute to the sector.

The 2021 Len Marks Award is dedicated to the entire Canadian pharmacy sector. Pharmacies and pharmacy teams have offered accessible, critical support to Canadians and their communities amidst the unique and complex challenges of COVID-19. Pharmacy is serving on the frontlines of public health and primary care, delivering testing and immunization services that are critical during the pandemic. Pharmacy's leadership has ensured continuity of patient care and safeguarded the medication supply. Throughout the difficulties posed by COVID-19, pharmacy's doors have remained open. Under the leadership of community pharmacies, pharmacy students stepped up to support immunizations, enabling them to participate in a historical immunization campaign. Pharmacies supported their communities as healthcare hubs, assisting Canadians in navigating the healthcare system, along with the plethora of information and misinformation. The entire pharmacy sector stepped up and delivered. Pharmacy teams filled gaps in care and met Canadians' needs without hesitation. Pharmacies invested and supported their teams to do more. This effort and determination shine a light on the capability and potential of pharmacy for government and the public to see.

Past recipients of the Len Marks Pharmacy Advancement Award include: Dominic Pilla, 2020; Margaret Wing, 2019; Darcy Stann, 2018; John Tse, 2017; Sandra Aylward, 2016; David Windross, 2013; Russell Cohen, 2012; Barbara Wells, 2010; Albert Falardeau, 2009; and Sean McKelvey, 2008.

Distinguished Associate of the Year Award

The Distinguished Associate of the Year Award honours a Neighbourhood Pharmacies Associate in good standing who displays a commitment to the Association's initiatives and committees and contributes to the advancement of the community pharmacy industry. This year's recipient is Denis Langlois, Vice President of Corporate Sales at Auro Pharma.

Denis graduated from HEC in Montréal with a Bachelor's degree in Marketing. He had a progressive career as a sales representative and sales manager in the pharmaceutical division of Abbott Laboratories in Montréal. The next chapter of his career was in over-the-counter products (OTC), branded generics and consumer packaged goods with Frank W. Horner / Carter Products, where he successfully managed the Québec sales team.

Denis joined Technilab, a generic pharmaceutical and OTC manufacturer in Mirabel, as sales manager for Québec and Atlantic Canada. Denis' first participation at the Canadian Association of Chain Drug Stores (CACDS) – now Neighbourhood Pharmacies – was in 1997. Since then, he has been an active participant and was part of conference planning committees.

During his time at Ratiopharm and Teva, Denis held various positions as Director, managing national sales and marketing for OTC, generic drugs, hospitals, and veterinary businesses. In 2016, Denis joined Auro Pharma, the Canadian subsidiary of Aurobindo, an India-based global generic manufacturer, as Vice President of Corporate Sales for Canada.

Denis is widely known as a passionate advocate for pharmacy and a collegial professional with exceptional expertise. He has a deep understanding of the sector and an appreciation for what customers need. He uses his business and marketing expertise to make valuable connections that help the sector progress. With an approachable style, Denis encourages individuals to think beyond and consider a broad range of possibilities. Through his innovation, passion and enthusiasm, Denis is a highly valued contributor to the work of Neighbourhood Pharmacies.

Past recipients of the Neighbourhood Pharmacies Distinguished Associate of the Year Award include: Martin Arès, 2020; Dania Scott, Canopy Growth, 2019; Kimberly Schroeder, Amgen Canada Inc., 2018; Jaiveer Singh, Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc., 2017; Peter Hardwick, Apotex Inc., 2016; Don Bird, WN Pharmaceuticals, 2013; Carol MacDonald, Pfizer Canada Inc., 2012; Paul Porter, Advantage International, 2010; Jean Legault, Beiersdorf Canada Inc., 2009; Rita Egan, AstraZeneca Canada Inc., 2008; Rod Sturtridge, Carlton Cards Limited, 2007; and Jack Kay, Apotex Inc., 2001.

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

Neighbourhood Pharmacies represents Canada's leading pharmacy organizations, including chain, banner, long-term care, specialty pharmacies, grocery chains, and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. We advocate for pharmacies' role in caring for Canadians, both behind and in front of the counter. We aim to advance sustainable healthcare for all stakeholders by leveraging close to 11,000 pharmacies conveniently located in virtually every community throughout the country. Pharmacies are integral points of patient care.

SOURCE Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

For further information: Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada, 416-221-9100, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.neighbourhoodpharmacies.ca/

