Neighbourhood Pharmacies Supports Provinces Dropping AstraZeneca Vaccine Age Eligibility

Association urges every province and territory to exhaust all options as Canada battles the third wave of COVID-19

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) congratulates the provinces of Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba for taking the lead on lowering the age eligibility of the AstraZeneca vaccine to 40+. As most provinces battle the third wave, all options must be exercised to maximize the capacity of our health care system and vaccinate as many Canadians as possible – including further lowering the eligibility age to 18+.

"Pharmacies are ready to step up and lead further in these efforts," said Sandra Hanna, CEO of the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada. "The recent announcements on age eligibility for AstraZeneca are a step in the right direction, but we believe we can do even more across Canada."

While the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is reviewing their current recommendation on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine only being administered to those 55+, Health Canada has authorized the use of the vaccine for anyone 18+. Given the body of evidence and current risk posed by COVID-19 infection, Neighbourhood Pharmacies implores all provinces and territories to follow the lead of Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba in lowering the age eligibility.

Neighbourhood Pharmacies urges the provinces to implement the following measures to maximize the pharmacy sector's capacity to help stem the tide of COVID-19 infections and preserve hospital ICU capacity:

Allow pharmacies to vaccinate anyone who is 18+ with the AstraZeneca vaccine in 'hotspot' areas. Moving as many people as possible through the system, particularly in hotspot areas, is critical to lowering COVID-19 infection rates.



Allow the AstraZeneca vaccine to be made immediately available to all essential workers, including teachers.



If not already done, broaden the portfolio of vaccines currently available to allow for AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in pharmacy. Given the supply challenges, Neighbourhood Pharmacies believes it is important to introduce all vaccines, including mRNA, into the pharmacy channel.

Every passing day counts. The ability to respond clearly and decisively to the COVID-19 pandemic is critical. Canada's pharmacies have offered critical support to their patients and communities throughout the ongoing pandemic. Neighbourhood Pharmacies continue to be a partner to government and are now standing at the ready to do their part in bringing this health crisis to an end.

We must continue to empower pharmacists to administer all approved vaccines quickly and safely across Canada. Pharmacy is ready and able to do more.

