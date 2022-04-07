Neighbourhood Pharmacies Statement on the release of the federal budget by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) issued the following statement in response to today's federal budget tabled in the House of Commons by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland:

Neighbourhood Pharmacies welcomes the Federal Government's commitment to a fiscally responsible budget. We applaud the commitment to strengthening public health services in Canada and to expanding the delivery of high quality and accessible mental health and addictions services for all Canadians.

We share the Federal Government's belief, highlighted in today's budget, that all Canadians deserve access to the medications they need without financial barrier, and welcome the commitment to increase access to medications for all Canadians. It is critical that any national pharmacare program be founded on helping those who don't have coverage and those with insufficient coverage, without disrupting the majority of Canadians who have drug coverage. We look forward to more details about how this aligns with provincial drug plans and builds on coverage already provided in each jurisdiction. We also continue to look forward to further details relating to the Government of Canada's National Strategy for High Cost Drugs for Rare Diseases which, we believe, is essential to ensuring Canadians with rare diseases are able to maintain a positive quality of life.

"Our top priority has, and always will be, improving access to prescription medications for all Canadians," says Sandra Hanna, CEO. says, Sandra Hanna, CEO. "We want to be a part of the solution that ensures no Canadian will go without the prescription medication they need."

For more information, consult Neighbourhood Pharmacies February 2022 Submission to the Federal Budget process.

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

Neighbourhood Pharmacies is a national, not-for-profit trade association that delivers insights and solutions as a knowledgeable, experienced stakeholder and sought-after thought leader in public health, primary care, and policy development. With a distinct, pan-Canadian perspective on the frontlines of healthcare and a high-performing leadership role in community health, we are the voice of the pharmacy business in Canada, representing our member organizations as a trusted partner to government within and across jurisdictions. We represent pharmacy organizations with varied business models, including chain, banner, grocery, specialty, long-term care, and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. We leverage the diverse strength of our members and partners, including the pharmaceutical supply chain and manufacturers, and work together with the common policy objective to improve access to healthcare.

Our Association represents the delivery of care through close to 11,000 pharmacies, where pharmacy teams serve as integrated healthcare hubs, creating capacity in local communities across Canada. Our purpose is to advocate for community pharmacy's potential to improve Canadians' health and contribute as sustainable partners to the shared vision of a robust, resilient health system.

Related Links: https://www.neighbourhoodpharmacies.ca/

SOURCE Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

For further information: Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada, 416-221-9100 [email protected]