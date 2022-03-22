Neighbourhood Pharmacies Statement on the announcement of a confidence agreement between the Liberals and NDP

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) issued the following statement in response to today's announcement of a confidence agreement between the Liberals and NDP parties:

Neighbourhood Pharmacies is pleased that the confidence agreement announced today between the Liberal and NDP parties includes a commitment to immediately address pressures on the health system brought about by the pandemic. This is timely and needed across the country.

Neighbourhood Pharmacies strongly believes that all Canadians deserve access to the medications they need without financial barrier. It is critical that any national pharmacare program be founded on helping those who don't have coverage and those with insufficient coverage, without disrupting the majority of Canadians who have drug coverage. Additionally, while we welcome this commitment to increase access to medications for all Canadians, we look forward to more details about how this aligns with provincial drug plans and builds on coverage already provided in each jurisdiction.

By building on the existing mix of private and public drug coverage, the federal government can complete the plan—implement national standards for pharmacare that ensures all Canadians have coverage while protecting the quality of coverage for the vast majority of Canadians who have it.

Neighbourhood Pharmacies calls on the government to work with healthcare providers, including community pharmacies, as well as provinces and territories to ensure access to prescription drugs is a reality for all Canadians. We also urge the federal government to share further information on the development of a rare disease strategy for those who require access to high-cost specialty medications to maintain a positive quality of life.

"Our top priority has, and always will be, improving access to prescription medications for all Canadians," says Sandra Hanna, CEO. "We want to be a part of the solution that ensures no Canadian will go without the prescription medication they need."

