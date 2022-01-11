Neighbourhood Pharmacies Releases "Investing in Access," 2022-2024 Strategic Plan

Association that is the distinct voice of the pharmacy business in Canada shares a new roadmap and strategy for the future of pharmacy's role in healthcare

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) is pleased to kick off this year by launching its 2022-2024 Strategic Plan, "Investing in Access."

To publicly launch its new strategic plan, the Association will host an open-access Strategic Plan Town Hall on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Registration is open for the virtual event, which will include a question-and-answer session for participants.

This new strategic plan profiles Neighbourhood Pharmacies' leadership as the unique, distinct voice of the business of pharmacy in Canada. The three-year plan is unveiled at a pivotal juncture in the global health landscape, amid the ongoing turbulence caused by the pandemic, at a time when the value, ingenuity, and commitment of pharmacy have never been so evident.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is highlighting the strengths and exposing the weaknesses of all health systems," says Sandra Hanna, Neighbourhood Pharmacies CEO. "I'm exceptionally proud of our new strategic plan because we made a clear, definitive choice to build upon the success of the pharmacy sector's prominent, integral role in public health and primary care. We perceive this moment as a strategic opportunity for the pharmacy sector to identify emerging consumer and healthcare trends that will impact the way Canadians expect to receive care."

Pharmacies have proven themselves invaluable healthcare partners in the fight against COVID-19, stepping up as trusted healthcare hubs and providing vaccines to their communities. The Association is building on the momentum generated by the sector and the growing trust of government and Canadians to expand pharmacy's integral role in public health and primary care.

Pharmacy's role is expanding at the same time as healthcare is being recognized as a critical policy area demanding government innovation. "Investing in Access" focuses on four core pillars: Proactive Advocacy, Outcomes-Focused Thought Leadership, Viable Sustainability, as well as Strategic Collaboration and Partnerships. Consistent with its successful pan-Canadian advocacy approach, Neighbourhood Pharmacies will continue to collaborate with its extensive stakeholder network – within and across jurisdictions – and alongside industry and health system partners to inform policy decisions.

"Pharmacy is poised to play a greater role than ever," notes Hanna. "We will continue working with industry stakeholders and federal and provincial governments, as an outcomes-focused partner demonstrating how pharmacy is an accessible solution to meet the healthcare needs of Canadians."

Visit neighbourhoodpharmacies.ca to learn more about the pathway to a strong, resilient future with community pharmacy as a healthcare partner, and subscribe for free to the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Gazette, the Association's quarterly thought-leadership publication focused on insights, advocacy and healthier Canadians.

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

Neighbourhood Pharmacies is a national, not-for-profit trade association that delivers insights and solutions as a knowledgeable, experienced stakeholder and sought-after thought leader in public health, primary care, and policy development. With a distinct, pan-Canadian perspective on the frontlines of healthcare and a high-performing leadership role in community health, we are the voice of the pharmacy business in Canada, representing our member organizations as a trusted partner to government within and across jurisdictions. We represent pharmacy organizations with varied business models, including chain, banner, grocery, specialty, long-term care, and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. We leverage the diverse strength of our members and partners, including the pharmaceutical supply chain and manufacturers, and work together with the common policy objective to improve access to healthcare.

Our Association represents the delivery of care through close to 11,000 pharmacies, where pharmacy teams serve as integrated healthcare hubs, creating capacity in local communities across Canada. Our purpose is to advocate for community pharmacy's potential to improve Canadians' health and contribute as sustainable partners to the shared vision of a robust, resilient health system.

