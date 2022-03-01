Neighbourhood Pharmacies Releases 2021 Impact Report, "Demonstrating Pharmacy's Potential," for Pharmacy Appreciation Month

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) today released its 2021 Impact Report, "Demonstrating Pharmacy's Potential". It showcases the Association's leadership and highlights Neighbourhood Pharmacies' achievements in unlocking pharmacy's potential as a healthcare partner to government and Canadians.

The report profiles Neighbourhood Pharmacies' notable progress, especially in proactive advocacy and solutions-focused thought leadership. It also details how the Association positively influences a broader understanding of pharmacy's unique ability to expand health system capacity.

"We are so proud to represent a sector that steps up in countless ways, and we released our report in Pharmacy Appreciation Month to celebrate and illustrate our contributions as partners to government in protecting and promoting the health of Canadians," says Sandra Hanna, Neighbourhood Pharmacies CEO. "Through strategic collaboration and cross-sector partnerships, we leverage the diverse strength of our members and partners, including the pharmaceutical supply chain and manufacturers, working together with the common policy objective to improve access to healthcare."

As part of its Pharmacy Appreciation Month celebration, Neighbourhood Pharmacies encourages others to join the Association in expressing gratitude for pharmacy teams, staying open to care for communities and delivering healthcare services throughout the pandemic. To promote widespread engagement in the month-long celebration, the Association developed and launched a brand-new PAM 2022 Toolkit inviting broad recognition for the incredible role of community pharmacy.

"Our Association continues taking every opportunity possible to draw attention to pharmacy's tremendous dedication supporting patients and driving positive health outcomes," notes Hanna. "I welcome participation from stakeholders everywhere to collaborate with Neighbourhood Pharmacies' in all our efforts and successful initiatives aimed at building more a resilient health system."

With their unmatched accessibility and convenience on the frontlines of healthcare, pharmacies are community health hubs delivering immeasurable value through the services they provide.

Quick facts:

Pharmacy teams administered over 5 million flu shots in the 2021-22 influenza season and over 17 million COVID vaccines to date.

Over 35,000 pharmacy professionals work in Canada's 11,000 community pharmacies.

11,000 community pharmacies. 95% of Canadians live within five kilometres of a community pharmacy.

The pharmacy sector employs more than 185,000 Canadians and directly generates $6.6 billion in labour income.

in labour income. One in four Canadians missed a routine vaccine because of the pandemic. Data indicates 70% of these missed vaccinations could have been avoided with greater access to a vaccinating provider.

Almost 80% of Canadians turn to their pharmacy team for healthcare advice, and pharmacies often are the first and most frequent point of contact Canadians have with the healthcare system.

Please visit neighbourhoodpharmacies.ca for Pharmacy Appreciation Month resources

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

Neighbourhood Pharmacies is a national, not-for-profit trade association that delivers insights and solutions as a knowledgeable, experienced stakeholder and sought-after thought leader in public health, primary care, and policy development. With a distinct, pan-Canadian perspective on the frontlines of healthcare and a high-performing leadership role in community health, we are the voice of the pharmacy business in Canada, representing our member organizations as a trusted partner to government within and across jurisdictions. We represent pharmacy organizations with varied business models, including chain, banner, grocery, specialty, long-term care, and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. We leverage the diverse strength of our members and partners, including the pharmaceutical supply chain and manufacturers, and work together with the common policy objective to improve access to healthcare.

Our Association represents the delivery of care through close to 11,000 pharmacies, where pharmacy teams serve as integrated healthcare hubs, creating capacity in local communities across Canada. Our purpose is to advocate for community pharmacy's potential to improve Canadians' health and contribute as sustainable partners to the shared vision of a robust, resilient health system.

