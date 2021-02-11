Neighbourhood Pharmacies Launches Newly Designed Website Profiling Role of Association and Community Pharmacy in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) today launched its brand-new website https://neighbourhoodpharmacies.ca/. The organization representing the community pharmacy sector in Canada is thrilled with how well the website initiative has landed, mainly because the number of visitors to the site is steadily increasing throughout the pandemic.

"We've launched our new website at a critical moment in Canadian healthcare, and we're very pleased with the final product," notes Sandra Hanna, CEO, Neighbourhood Pharmacies. "Stakeholders, government decision-makers, and of course our members are acutely aware of pharmacy's growing role in healthcare systems across this country. The COVID-19 pandemic emphasizes the unique ability of pharmacies to expand capacity and deliver high-quality, accessible healthcare to patients directly within their communities."

Pharmacies were designated by governments as an Essential Service at the outset of the pandemic. The last year demonstrates pharmacy's vital role on the frontlines of public health and primary care, and, ultimately, in supporting patients close to home.

"Designing this website, we focused on capturing, showcasing and detailing the most important aspects of community pharmacy in Canada, and Neighbourhood Pharmacies' role at the centre of it all," says Courtney Secord, Director of Operations and project manager of the website redesign initiative. "We see a great deal of enthusiasm around the launch of this new website. It goes the extra mile and brings issues to life. We want our members to be in the best position possible to partner with governments and health system stakeholders in delivering top-notch care to patients."

Neighbourhood Pharmacies' new website makes it easy to explore and navigate the most popular and impactful elements of the Association's work. Most notably, the site profiles:

Details on the value and benefits of Neighbourhood Pharmacies membership.

Neighbourhood Pharmacies' Position Statements on core advocacy issues.

Access to the Association's quarterly thought-leadership publication, the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Gazette, with a link to easily subscribe.

Access to the most recent research and reports produced by the Association.

Information on the signature, industry-leading events Neighbourhood Pharmacies convenes annually, including the Executive Summit, Pharmacy EXPO and the Specialty Pharmacy Summit.

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada represents Canada's leading pharmacy organizations, including chain, banner, long-term care, specialty pharmacies, grocery chains, and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. Our focus is on improving the delivery of care. We advocate for pharmacies' role in caring for Canadians, both behind and in front of the counter. We aim to advance healthcare for Canadians by leveraging close to 11,000 pharmacies conveniently located in communities throughout the country as integral points of patient care.

SOURCE Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

For further information: Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada, 416-226-9100, [email protected]

