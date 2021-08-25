Neighbourhood Pharmacies Launches 2021 Federal Election Platform Focused on Unlocking Pharmacy's Potential as a Healthcare Partner

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) has released its 2021 federal election platform entitled "Unlocking Pharmacy's Potential as a Healthcare Partner ." The platform provides 5 key recommendations responding to two core issues: creating public health capacity and promoting access to medications.

"During the pandemic, pharmacies have offered critical support in ensuring continuity of patient care, safeguarding the medication supply and providing COVID-19 vaccination and testing services. But there are even more opportunities to unlock pharmacy's potential," says Sandra Hanna, CEO, Neighbourhood Pharmacies. "Canada is known globally for having a strong, accessible healthcare system. As a partner to public health, primary care providers and governments pharmacy can help respond to some of the pressures faced by the healthcare system, especially through promoting policies that lead to improved access to medications and public health."

As federal leaders navigate the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and reflect on the future needs of our healthcare system, Neighbourhood Pharmacies provides five key recommendations to further unlock the pharmacy sector's potential as a healthcare partner:

To increase Canada's capacity in public health, Neighbourhood Pharmacies is calling on all parties and candidates to:

Build Immunization Capacity Expand Point-of-Care Testing Enhance Opportunities to Fight the Opioid Crisis

To better support improved access to medications through a robust, sustainable pharmaceutical supply Neighbourhood Pharmacies recommends that the elected government promote policies that:

Prioritize Medication Coverage for the Uninsured and Underinsured Balance Drug Pricing with Patient-Centred Value

"During the pandemic, government recognized and designated pharmacies as an essential service," says Hanna. "Government, communities and Canadians can continue to choose pharmacies as a trusted partner in providing high-quality, accessible healthcare to all."

With over 35,000 pharmacy professionals working in Canada's 11,000 community pharmacies, which are accessible by 95 per cent of Canadians living within five kilometers of a community pharmacy, the pharmacy sector is poised to continue stepping up beyond the pandemic. Neighbourhood Pharmacies and its members stand ready to support the federal government as it charts the future of healthcare.

