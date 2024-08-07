OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) is one of the largest social programs in Canadian history. Once fully implemented, the CDCP will help make dental care more affordable for up to nine million Canadian residents who do not currently have access to dental insurance.

As of today, more than 2.3 million Canadians have been approved to receive coverage under the plan and close to 450,000 of them have already received care. Participation among Canadians is steadily increasing, highlighting the importance of dental care and the need for the CDCP to make care more accessible and affordable.

The participation of oral health providers is essential to the success of the CDCP, and we have seen the number of providers supporting the CDCP across the country also increase. Currently, close to 19,000 oral health providers are participating in the CDCP by offering a wide range of services such as cleanings, fillings and dentures, representing more than 75% of active providers in Canada.

Eligible Canadians who do not currently have a provider can talk to a dentist, dental hygienist, denturist or dental specialist in their community, get care in dental school clinics that are participating in the CDCP, or consult Sun Life's CDCP Provider Search Tool to find a provider.

Before receiving any services, those covered under the plan should always ask their provider if they agree to bill Sun Life directly and if there are any additional costs that will not be covered by the plan that they will be responsible for paying.

Dental care is health care. No one should have to choose between taking care of their teeth and paying their bills. Canadians deserve access to affordable dental care, which is essential for overall health. By helping cover some or all of the cost of a wide range of services, the CDCP is helping more Canadians get access to the care they need.

The CDCP is currently open to eligible seniors, adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate, and children under 18. Applications for all remaining eligible Canadians will begin in 2025.

For more information, visit Canada.ca/dental.

Quotes

"This program is having a transformational impact on the lives of millions of Canadians and helping make care more accessible and affordable. In just three months, the CDCP has allowed close to 450,000 Canadians to receive care. Every day, more patients are gaining access to dedicated oral health providers. I thank providers who are participating for their continued collaboration in making this program a success and encourage the rest of the provider community to do the same."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"Oral health is crucial for the overall well-being of Canadians. With a growing number of Canadians and providers signing up for the Canadian Dental Care Plan every day, more Canadians now have access to the essential oral health care they need and deserve."

The Honourable Terry Beech

Minister of Citizens' Services

"The continued participation of oral health care providers plays an essential part in making the Canadian Dental Care Plan a success. More than 2.3 million Canadians are now enrolled in the CDCP and almost 450,000 of them have had access to the care they need, thanks to the participation of oral care providers. I encourage all eligible Canadians and oral health providers who have not already done so to register today. Together, we are helping Canadians access affordable dental care."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Everyday thousands of Canadians are sitting down in dental chairs and accessing the care they need and deserve. We're thrilled to see the impact this is having on the oral health of Canadians. We continue to work closely with providers from across the country to ensure claims are processed quickly and efficiently."

Dave Jones

President, Sun Life Health

Quick Facts

Eligible Canadians who successfully apply to the CDCP will receive a welcome package which will include their coverage start date (benefit effective date). This start date is found in their welcome letter rather than on their CDCP card.

CDCP patients may have to pay additional charges, in addition to their co-payment, if applicable, depending on the services received and the cost of the treatment.

The claim submission process is the same regardless of how the provider chooses to participate in the CDCP – they can submit claims directly to Sun Life and be reimbursed either by Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) within 48 hours, once a claim is approved (moving toward a 24-hour turnaround time) if they have a Sun Life Direct account, or by receiving a cheque on a monthly basis.

Oral health providers can find information on how to submit claims as well as a side-by-side comparison of the two provider participation options here.

The breakdown of participation by provider type is as follows: dentists and dental specialists: 16,612 denturists: 1,746 dental hygienists: 857



