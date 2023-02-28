Nearly 40% of GTA homeowners did not buy in their desired neighbourhood, according to Wahi survey

Wahi's new Where to Live 2023 rankings reveals top neighbourhoods in each GTA region across multiple lifestyle categories

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Wahi, a digital real estate platform, is releasing Wahi's Where to Live 2023 ; a first-of-its-kind interactive and comprehensive ranking of the Greater Toronto Area's top neighbourhoods by region ranked against eleven lifestyle categories. From car-free living to the best neighbourhoods for foodies, the report is one of the top tools on the market for homebuyers to find the top-ranked neighbourhoods that best match their criteria in each of the Greater Toronto regions.

The new feature comes following an Ontario-wide survey conducted by Wahi, in partnership with Angus Reid, which found that despite nearly 80 per cent of potential GTA homebuyers having one or more neighbourhoods in mind, 38 per cent were unable to purchase homes in their top-desired neighbourhoods. Of those, 84 per cent expressed that pricing remains the number one barrier, while lack of availability was the second-most (27%) reported obstacle to purchasing a home in one of Canada's most competitive real estate markets.

"Potential homebuyers who can't find a home in their top choice of neighbourhood don't need to give up hope on buying in the GTA altogether," says Wahi CEO, Benjy Katchen. "We designed Wahi's Where to Live 2023 as an essential resource that showcases the wealth and diversity of options available to us in the GTA; whatever your priorities or lifestyle, this new feature will find you the best neighbourhoods to suit your needs."

As more and more people explore options outside of Toronto while wanting to retain some aspects of city living, such as going car-free, good shopping and a vibrant food scene, Wahi's Where to Live 2023 showcases that there are a number of neighbourhoods that offer these experiences throughout the GTA. Some standout areas include the Burlington Downtown and Waterfront area, Mississauga City Centre, and Vaughan's Brownridge neighbourhood.

Wahi's Where to Live 2023 neighbourhood rankings analyzed demographic data points powered by Local Logic to rank all the 396 neighbourhoods across all five GTA regions: Toronto, Markham-York, Mississauga-Peel, Oshawa-Durham, and Oakville-Halton across eleven categories, including families with young children, families with teenagers, pet lovers, retirees, car-free living, active lifestyles, nature lovers, shopping and foodies.

The ranking score was determined based on Wahi's proprietary weighting of the variables such as proximity to primary schools, parks, restaurants, green spaces, and other locations that commonly influence home-purchasing decisions for each major region.

The survey, conducted in partnership with Angus Reid, between February 8-10, 2023 surveyed 500 homeowners from across Ontario.

Learn more about Wahi's digital real estate platform,services and tools by visiting wahi.com .

About Wahi

Wahi is a digital real estate platform that uses state-of-the-art tools and best-in-class realtors to bring control, choice and confidence to consumers on their real estate journey. Wahi's mission is to reclaim real estate for Canadians by providing a better way to buy and sell real estate, on their terms.

