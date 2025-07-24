Young Canadians Feel the Most Pressure to Buy Property, Wahi Survey Finds

Societal expectations are driving homebuying stress for Gen Z and millennials

TORONTO, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - A new national survey from Canadian real estate platform Wahi reveals that young Canadians are feeling significantly more pressure to purchase property than previous generations — and that pressure is comparable to societal expectations around marriage and having children.

Wahi's 2025 Homebuying Pressure Point Survey , a new survey among Angus Reid Forum members, found that 54% of millennials and 41% of Gen Zers have been under pressure to own a home — well above the national rate of 34%. In contrast, only 30% of Gen Xers and 13% of baby boomers (the groups with the highest homeownership rates) say the same.

"As Canadian home values have increased over the decades, so has the pressure to own real estate," says Wahi CEO Benjy Katchen. "While buying a home can be a smart long-term decision, it's critical for Canadians to take their time, do their research, and buy based on personal readiness — not pressure."

Other survey findings include:

Millennials are most likely to self-identify as the generation to face the most pressure to own property (47%), followed by Gen Z (40%), Gen X (39%), and baby boomers (36%).

Societal expectations are the top source of pressure for Gen Z (59%) and millennials (55%) compared to Gen Xers (33%) and baby boomers (33%).

Gen Z feels equal pressure to buy a home as they do to have children (43%) or get married (43%); For millennials, the pressure to have children (53%) was about as widespread as the pressure to own property (54%), while the pressure to get married was less (43%)

Pressure to buy is lowest in Quebec (26%) and Atlantic Canada (29%), and highest in Alberta (41%) and B.C. (39%).

(26%) and (29%), and highest in (41%) and B.C. (39%). 81% of boomers and 74% of Gen Xers own property in Canada , versus 61% of millennials and 21% of Gen Z.

, versus 61% of millennials and 21% of Gen Z. 55% of non-owners are unhappy with not owning a home.

50% of Canadians believe renting is viewed unfavourably.

62% of respondents underestimate Canada's homeownership rate, believing it's 50% or less.

Wahi's survey uncovers a generational divide in attitudes toward homeownership, revealing that societal expectations continue to shape the way young Canadians approach major life milestones — including buying a home.

See the complete 2025 Homebuying Pressure Point Survey results.

About Wahi

Wahi is a digital real estate platform that redefines the homebuying experience by putting more power into consumers' hands by combining cutting-edge tech and market data with expert REALTORS®.

SOURCE Wahi

Media Contact: Kristin Doucet/Tel: 877-207-4273, [email protected]