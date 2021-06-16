WINNIPEG, MB, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) are pleased to announce RBC's exclusive presenting sponsorship of Truth and Reconciliation Week 2021. This represents the continuation and expansion of the collaboration between NCTR, their partners and RBC, building on a successful collaboration for last year's legacy event, Every Child Matters.

This year, Every Child Matters is growing from a single day to a full week of online and broadcast educational programming for students in Grades 5 to 12 all across Canada. From September 27 to October 1, Truth and Reconciliation Week 2021 will continue the conversation about the truths of First Nations Treaties, the Métis and Inuit Land Claims, and the residential school system in the days leading up to Orange Shirt Day and the newly legislated National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30.

"There are still generations of work to come but it is our hope that Truth and Reconciliation Week will foster a place of understanding, well-being and connection through truth-telling," said Stephanie Scott, Executive Director of the NCTR. "We thank RBC for joining to share the voices of residential school Survivors, Elders, Knowledge Keepers, artists and leaders to students from across Turtle Island."

Teachers and educators are invited to register today to participate in Truth and Reconciliation Week, featuring a special program for Orange Shirt Day. The program will be broadcast live, offering all Canadians an unparalleled opportunity to lean in, to listen, and to learn. This Orange Shirt Day, RBC and NCTR are joining together to amplify residential school Survivors, Elders, Knowledge Keepers, and children of Survivors in leading the conversation.

"At a time when Indigenous youth are stepping forward with bold ideas to shape the future, we continue to encounter painful reminders that generations of Indigenous youth never had that opportunity. We know that Indigenous youth are at the forefront of reconciliation, so we are determined to listen to them, and be guided by their perspectives so we can offer our help and partnership. By partnering with NCTR, we affirm our commitment to the reconciliation journey by ensuring these experiences are heard to generate meaningful change that will benefit the people and communities of Canada as a whole," said RBC representative Dale Sturges, National Director, Indigenous Banking.

The week's online and broadcast programming will be complemented by age-appropriate resources and classroom activities to help educators lead their students through difficult subject matter. It's important for all Canadians to reinforce the significance of Truth and Reconciliation, starting with our youth and this free online week-long event is the perfect opportunity to continue this journey together.

This year's inaugural Truth and Reconciliation Week is history in the making, we hope you will join us.

Teachers and educators are called on to register today: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/truth-and-reconciliation-week-tickets-153491752965?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

About the NCTR

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) was created to preserve the memory of Canada's Residential School system and legacy. Not just for a few years, but forever. It is the responsibility of the NCTR to steward and share the truths of Survivors' experiences in a respectful way and to work with Indigenous and non-Indigenous educators, researchers, communities, decision-makers and the general public to support the ongoing work of truth, reconciliation and healing across Canada and beyond.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

About RBC Indigenous Financial Services Group

For more than 100 years, RBC has been building strong relationships with First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities across Canada. We are committed to serving Indigenous governments, communities, organizations, businesses and individuals by creating opportunities for sustainable economic development through access to banking and capital, community and social development, employment, education and training and procurement. RBC also provides donations and grants that support Indigenous interests. More information is available at www.rbc.com/indigenous .

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.rbc.com

