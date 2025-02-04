Leading Organic Food Brand Introduces Two New Granola Varieties That Pair Indulgent Flavor with Protein-Powered Nutrition for Anytime Snacking

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Nature's Path, North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company, announced the launch of its latest U.S. innovation within its premium granola line. Love Crunch Granola now features two protein packed flavors, including Organic Dark Chocolate & Almond Butter Protein Granola and Organic Peanut Butter Protein Granola. Known for its indulgent flavors and high-quality ingredients, the line combines Love Crunch's signature rich taste with 10 grams of pea protein per serving for a satiating and satisfying crunchy snack while also supporting people and planetary health.

Nature’s Path Organic Foods Revolutionizes Premium Granola Category with U.S. Launch of Love Crunch Protein Granola (CNW Group/Nature's Path Foods Inc.)

With 2025 trends predicting a protein renaissance and research indicating the protein snack market will reach 8.2 billion dollars by 2030 , food brands are seeking new ways to incorporate the powerhouse macronutrient in products to help consumers maintain energy levels and support overall health. However, many snack options on grocery shelves fall short of providing a product that is both satisfying and delicious. Love Crunch is filling a gap by delivering a premium, indulgent, protein-infused choice that masterfully balances function and flavor, bringing consumers a convenient breakfast or snack with real ingredients and taste above all else.

"This is a breakthrough moment for Nature's Path and Love Crunch as we continue to expand the variety of organic foods we provide," said Arjan Stephens, President of Nature's Path and Founder of Love Crunch Granola. "Our new Protein Granola elevates the entire granola aisle with a superior organic product that contains protein and mouth-watering taste while allowing us to stay true to our mission of leaving the Earth better than we found it by using ingredients that prioritize people and planet."

Curated with 10 grams of protein per serving and 21 grams of organic whole grains, both varieties of Love Crunch's granola offer a unique and satisfying flavor made with Fair Trade ingredients, all while being USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project verified. Additional details on each variety include:

Organic Dark Chocolate & Almond Butter Protein Granola : This perfectly sweet snack boasts crunchy chocolate granola clusters paired with creamy almond butter and Fair Trade dark chocolate chunks for a satisfyingly decadent flavor. Perfect for topping on a yogurt or smoothie bowl - or simply eating straight from the bag!

: This perfectly sweet snack boasts crunchy chocolate granola clusters paired with creamy almond butter and Fair Trade dark chocolate chunks for a satisfyingly decadent flavor. Perfect for topping on a yogurt or smoothie bowl - or simply eating straight from the bag! Organic Peanut Butter Protein Granola: This savory option offers an impeccable blend that pairs golden-baked granola with a creamy peanut butter coating, roasted peanut pieces, and a sea salt finish for every snacking occasion. The ideal pre- and post-workout fuel or on-the-go sidekick for that extra protein fix when needed!

As part of Nature's Path's desire to make organic food more accessible, Love Crunch is committed to giving back by donating a minimum of $2 million worth of food every year to food banks in North America through Nature's Path Organic Foods' Bite4Bite Program.

Love Crunch Protein Granola is now available at Target, Walmart, Kroger, and other major retailers in the U.S. as well as online directly from Nature's Path and Amazon. To learn more, please visit the Nature's Path website, and to find your closest retailer or shop online, click here .

About Love Crunch

Love Crunch brings you heart-warming indulgence with a delicious organic taste. Each Love Crunch granola and cereal is made with carefully sourced, premium and certified-organic ingredients. Each bite is filled with the most irresistibly delicious flavors, from rich Italian dark chocolate, creamy peanut butter, sweet strawberries, tangy raspberries, and tropical coconut. Inspired by their love, Arjan and Rimjhim, founders of Love Crunch, blended all their favorite decadent and indulgent ingredients together to create an extraordinarily wonderful tasting granola as a wedding favor. Their guests loved it - and Love Crunch was born. Every Love Crunch product helps give something back to the world through the Bite4Bite program, where Love Crunch donates a minimum of $2 million worth of food every year to food banks in North America. To learn more about Love Crunch, visit www.naturespath.com/en-us/love-crunch/ or follow on social media.

About Nature's Path Foods

Nature's Path Organic Foods is a privately held, family-owned company, producing USDA and Canadian Certified Organic, Regenerative Organic Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast, baking, and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Nature's Path Flour®, Anita's Organic Mill®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, EnviroKidz®, and Love Child Organics®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its three facilities in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.naturespath.com or follow on X (formerly known as Twitter) @NaturesPath and Instagram @NaturesPathOrganic .

