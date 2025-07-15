Nature's Path Organic Foods Announces Its 2025 Gardens for Good: Plant it Forward™ Winners

RICHMOND, BC, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Nature's Path Organic Foods (Nature's Path), North America's largest independent organic breakfast and snack food brand, is proud to announce the winners of its 2025 Gardens for Good: Plant it Forward™ grant program. This year, 20 exceptional organic community gardens – 10 in the U.S. and 10 in Canada – have been selected to receive a $6,500 grant to grow their efforts in nourishing communities with fresh, organic food. Since the program's launch in 2010, Gardens for Good has awarded nearly $1 million to organic community gardens across North America and with this year's grants has reached its $1 million donated by 2028 goal nearly three years early.

"After 15 years, Gardens for Good continues to remind us that the power of a garden goes far beyond the harvest," says Jyoti Stephens, VP of Mission and Strategy at Nature's Path. "The winners this year exemplify what it means to grow with purpose – nurturing community connections, fostering environmental awareness and inspiring leadership rooted in care and connection. It's an honor to support their work and stand alongside them in building a more nourishing future."

This year's winners were chosen for their outstanding commitment to organic practices, their communities, and tangible impact on local food security. The 2025 Gardens for Good recipients reflect Nature's Path's commitment to providing universal access to organic and healthy food by encouraging applications from underrepresented and underserved communities, as well as the gardens that support them. These groups are not only cultivating nourishing food but also challenging systemic barriers and reimagining what an inclusive, resilient food system can look like for all. Based on the Gardens for Good criteria, the following gardens were chosen as 2025 grant recipients:

The 2025 U.S. Gardens for Good: Plant it Forward Winners Are:

Common Good City Farm , Washington D. C.

, Washington D. C. Soulful Seeds , Reno, NV

, Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center , National City, CA

, Semillas de Justica , Chicago, IL

, Habesha Garden , Atlanta, GA

, Sierra Harvest Food Love Farm , Nevada City, CA

, Gill Tract Community Farm , Albany, CA

, Ma'ona Community Garden , Honaunau, HI

, Otterbein Community Garden , Westerville, OH

, Ocean View Growing Grounds, San Diego, CA

The 2025 Canadian Gardens for Good: Plant it Forward Winners Are:

The Collingwood Community Center Garden , Collingwood, ON

, Kids Right to Know Community Garden , Richmond Hill, ON

, Harvest Manitoba Community Garden , Winnepeg, MB

, Winnepeg, MB The Confederation College Community Garden , Thunder Bay, ON

, The Patch , London, ON

, Ridgewood Community Garden , Edmonton, AB

, Swan Valley Growing Circle , Swan Valley, MB

, Swan Valley, MB Dixon Transition Society Garden , Burnaby, BC

, MAC Community Garden , Parksville, BC

, Rainbow Refugees, Vancouver, BC

Community gardens increase access to healthy organic food and provide innovative programming around nutrition, community support, and education. With the support of Nature's Path's Gardens for Good: Plant It Forward Program, they will continue to expand their reach, deepen their impact, and cultivate lasting change.

For more information, visit https://naturespath.com/pages/gardens-for-good .

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH ORGANIC FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is a privately held, family-owned company, producing USDA and Canadian Certified Organic, Regenerative Organic Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast, baking, and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Nature's Path Flour®, Anita's Organic Mill®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, EnviroKidz®, and Love Child Organics®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its three facilities in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.naturespath.com or follow on X @NaturesPath and Instagram @NaturesPathOrganic .

