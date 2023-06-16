Nature's Path Organic Foods Expands its Family with the Acquisition of Love Child Organics

RICHMOND, BC, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Nature's Path Organic Foods, North America's leading organic cereal and snack food brand, is delighted to announce its upcoming acquisition of Love Child Organics, a highly-respected Canadian organic baby food and children's snack brand. This acquisition is a testament to Nature's Path Organic Foods' commitment to make organic food more accessible to consumers and their families and strategically positions the company in the flourishing baby food market, valued at $499M in Canada and $8.5B in the US. The transaction is scheduled to close on or about June 30, 2023.

"Love Child Organics' dedication to producing premium, nutrient-packed, organic meals and snacks that bring a smile on every child's face aligns seamlessly with our own commitment to delicious, organic and sustainable food," said Arjan Stephens, President of Nature's Path Organic Foods. "The brand carries a warmth and commitment to quality that we hold dear at Nature's Path Organic Foods, making it a perfect addition to our family of brands. We are eager to carry forward the Love Child Organics brand promise of nourishing growing bodies, hearts and minds."

As a Canadian-focused brand, Love Child Organics has won the hearts of many families domestically. With this brand acquisition, Nature's Path brings the Love Child Organics brand into its family. The foods and snacks that Love Child Organics' consumers have come to adore will continue to grace store shelves. Additionally, there will be opportunities to expand into the US market and to explore new product innovations for the Love Child Organics brand.

"We are thrilled for the Love Child Organics brand to join the Nature's Path family," says Brittany Compton, President at Love Child Organics. "Nature's Path has played an integral role in shaping the organic industry as they delivered on their mission of providing sustainably sourced, nutritious, organic food to families. This is a wonderful opportunity for Love Child Organics to reach its full potential and amplify its reach ensuring more children have access to nutrient-rich food. We are truly excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and the impact this union will have on the wellbeing of our children."

In the spirit of a seamless transition, a dedicated project team, which will include members of Love Child Organics, will be established to ensure a smooth integration process. Nature's Path Organic Foods plans to continue the high quality of production of Love Child Organics' products. The full ownership and transition are scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2023.

"Love Child Organics is more than a brand, it's a promise to our future – our children," added Jyoti Stephens, Vice President, Mission and Strategy at Nature's Path Organic Foods. "By bringing Love Child Organics into our Nature's Path family, we are reaching more families, nourishing more young minds and bodies with organic, wholesome food, and in doing so, moving closer to our dream of a healthier, happier world."

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Love Crunch®, Que Pasa® and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States

ABOUT LOVE CHILD ORGANICS

Love Child Organics was created on the promise of delivering truly healthy, clean and organic baby and children's food products. Started from homemade recipes, Love Child Organics was born with the hope that all children could have access to truly honest, pure and delicious organic food. As a values-first company, the brand aspires to create only the highest quality organic baby and children's food, and to run its operations with a sense of social responsibility, making a difference on a larger scale.

To learn more about Love Child Organics, head to www.lovechildorganics.com.

