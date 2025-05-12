Nature's Path Introduces Brother Nature in Bold New Campaign Celebrating the Delicious Side of Organic

RICHMOND, BC, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Nature's Path, the largest independent organic breakfast food brand in North America, is proud to announce the launch of a bold new campaign that reminds consumers of a simple truth: eating organic isn't just good for you—it's seriously delicious.

With a deep-rooted belief that nature makes it good, Nature's Path makes it taste great, the brand continues to blend its love for food and the planet through its commitment to certified organic, sustainable ingredients. Every bite of Nature's Path cereal, granola, and oatmeal is Delicious by Nature—because great flavors begin with the best ingredients.

As part of the new campaign, Nature's Path is introducing the world to Brother Nature, a flavor genius who takes the best of what Mother Nature (his big sister) has to offer and makes it even more delicious. With personality, playfulness, and purpose, Brother Nature invites everyone to taste the difference that real, organic ingredients make – especially for breakfast.

But did you know that more than half of Americans eat breakfast alone—if they eat it at all? According to a recent YouGov survey, it's true. That's why Nature's Path is championing a return to connection—starting with the most important meal of the day.

"As a family-owned business for more than 40 years, we've stayed true to our purpose of crafting delicious foods with the highest quality organic ingredients," said Arjan Stephens, president of Nature's Path Foods. "With this campaign, we're highlighting that choosing organic is a smart choice for your health and the planet while also tasting great. But it's about more than just what's on your plate. At a time when so many are skipping breakfast or eating alone, we want to bring people back to the table. Because food isn't just fuel—it's connection."

In celebration of its latest campaign, the brand is inviting New Yorkers to slow down, savor breakfast, and connect with one another—organically. On Tuesday, May 13, from 7 AM to 2 PM, Nature's Path will take over The Oculus at the World Trade Center, bringing people together over good food, good company, and good vibes, all rooted in organic goodness. Brother Nature will also make his first in-person appearance, sharing his flavor expertise and passion for real, organic ingredients with passerbys.

Want to keep up with Brother Nature and get a taste of what makes breakfast with Nature's Path so special? Check out our full lineup of organic favorites—available at retailers nationwide. To learn more visit naturespath.com and follow us on Instagram @NaturesPathOrganic.

Nature's Path Organic Foods is a privately held, family-owned company, producing USDA and Canadian Certified Organic, Regenerative Organic Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast, baking, and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Nature's Path Flour®, Anita's Organic Mill®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, EnviroKidz®, and Love Child Organics®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its three facilities in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.naturespath.com or follow on X @NaturesPath and Instagram @NaturesPathOrganic.

