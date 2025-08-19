Que Pasa Launches Organic Rolled Tortilla Chips With Better for You Snacking That Lives Up to the Chatter

Made in Canada, Chile & Lime and Spicy Queso Deliver Bold Flavour, Real Ingredients, and Next-Level Crunch for Snack Time…or Anytime

RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Get ready for flavour worth talking about! Que Pasa, the organically great to share chip brand from Nature's Path, is rolling out a new snack experience that delivers on heat and real flavor: Que Pasa Rolled Chips — in Chile & Lime and Spicy Queso.

These aren't just chips. They're conversation starters. It's the first rolled chip that offers a crunchy, flavor-packed snack made with simple, organic ingredients and none of the fake stuff.

Que Pasa Rolled Chile & Lime – A bright, zesty punch with the perfect tangy balance Que Pasa Spicy Queso – Rich, creamy cheese with the right amount of kick

"At Nature's Path, we've always believed real, organic ingredients make great food," said Arjan Stephens, President of Nature's Path. "With Que Pasa Rolled Chips, we're bringing bold flavors to the table—flavors that live up to the talk. No artificial dyes, no flavor disappointments— all organic, real taste and serious crunch."

Meet the Flavors That Bring Main Character Energy:

Chile & Lime – A bright, zesty punch with the perfect tangy balance.

– A bright, zesty punch with the perfect tangy balance. Spicy Queso – Rich, creamy cheese with the right amount of kick.

These flavors are loud for a reason—made in small batches, crafted using volcanic stone ground corn, and seasoned with culinary-level ingredients that bring the heat and the hype.

Que Pasa Rolled Tortilla Chips are the Chatty Chip That's Built Different:

Real ingredients – Always organic, always non-GMO

No artificial flavors, colors, or dyes – Never Ever

Crafted with care – Batch made with heirloom corn and authentic spice blends

Crunch that cuts through the noise – Literally

Snack that sparks conversation – Warning: may cause aggressive sharing of chips and opinions

Whether you're sharing or gatekeeping, Que Pasa Rolled Chips are here to shake up your snack game. They've got the flavour and crunch that starts conversations and ends arguments about what to buy.

Que Pasa Rolled Chips are available now at major retailers across Canada and select U.S. locations.

About Nature's Path

Nature's Path Organic Foods is a privately held, family-owned company, producing USDA and Canadian Certified Organic, Regenerative Organic Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast, baking, and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Nature's Path Flour®, Anita's Organic Mill®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, EnviroKidz®, and Love Child Organics®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its three facilities in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.naturespath.com or follow on X (formerly known as Twitter) @NaturesPath and Instagram @quepasafoods and @NaturesPathOrganic .

