Natoaganeg First Nation celebrates subdivision sod-breaking ceremony

NATOAGANEG FIRST NATION, TRADITIONAL AND UNCEDED MI'KMAQ TERRITORY, NB, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today Natoaganeg First Nation broke ground at a 45-unit subdivision that will create more places to call home to meet the community's growing needs.

The new subdivision represents phase 2 of a five-phase growth plan. This project will also generate good job opportunities for the area, with a commitment to hire a minimum of 25 per cent local First Nations community members as labourers for the construction.

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is providing $1.25 million this year towards the subdivision and $4.97 million over the next five years to achieve Natoaganeg First Nation's housing goals.

Federal and provincial governments are working with Natoaganeg First Nation to support the five-year project in order to address the housing needs in New Brunswick. The project is fully designed and moving on to construction.

Quotes

"Natoaganeg is pleased to partner with the government to address priorities like housing and infrastructure improvements in our community. This partnership is a step in the right direction, and we look forward to working together on our other priorities in the future."

Chief George Ginnish

Natoaganeg First Nation

"Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. With Natoaganeg First Nation, we are taking another step forward to close the housing gaps with First Nations. This investment is also concretely supporting the community's self-determination, as this project was led by the community. It is supporting the communities' priorities, because First Nations know best what they need."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

Natoaganeg ( Eel Ground ) First Nation is a Mi'kmaq community with 581 members on reserve. It is located on the Miramichi River in northern New Brunswick, Canada , and comprises three reserves: Eel Ground #2, Big Hole Tract #8, and Renous #12.

) First Nation is a Mi'kmaq community with 581 members on reserve. It is located on the Miramichi River in northern , and comprises three reserves: #2, Big Hole Tract #8, and #12. In response to long-standing housing gaps in First Nations communities, since 2016 the Government of Canada has committed $4.14 billion through Indigenous Services Canada for on-reserve housing.

