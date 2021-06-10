Nationwide Moving Franchise "You Move Me" Joins RESAAS Approved Supplier Program

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced a marketing partnership with You Move Me as part of RESAAS' Approved Supplier Program.

You Move Me, a nationwide moving franchise which has rapidly expanded to 20 locations across North America, has trained and certified staff that specialize in helping customers move home or office.



As part of You Move Me's inclusion in RESAAS' Approved Supplier Program, more than 450,000 RESAAS Agents are eligible to pass along discounts to their clients for their moving needs.

"This partnership continues RESAAS' commitment of providing a suite of top tier services to RESAAS Agents from list-to-close," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "You Move Me's explosive growth into major American cities aligns with areas within RESAAS' geographic footprint with a high density of Agents. This partnership is powered by data-driven decisions made possible by RESAAS' unique and valuable real estate data."

You Move Me will utilize RESAAS' proprietary advertising engine, AdSaaS™, along with RESAAS' unique real estate data acquired directly from REALTORS® and Brokers, to deliver specific opportunities to RESAAS Agents and their clients.



"We are excited to partner with RESAAS as their preferred moving services provider, providing a new benefit to RESAAS Agents across North America," said Alex Benjamin, CEO of You Move Me. "As a data-driven company ourselves, we were particularly attracted to the many off-market transactions that occur inside RESAAS, which will enable our company to greatly expand our customer reach. As You Move Me continues to grow into new markets, we look forward to providing our first-in-class moving services to the clients of RESAAS Agents."



About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis. Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., +1 (604) 617-5448, [email protected]; Investor Relations, Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton, MZ Group - MZ North America, +1 (949) 546-6326, [email protected]

