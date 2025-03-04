OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has completed its 2024 National Potato Wart Survey and confirms that the disease was not detected. This year's survey analyzed more than 2200 soil samples collected from seed potato fields in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island (PEI), and Nova Scotia that had no known association with previous potato wart detections.

The survey monitors seed potato fields for the presence of potato wart and provides data to verify and improve the effectiveness of control measures in place. These measures help minimize potential impact on market access for Canada's potato sector and the country's fifth largest primary agricultural crop. The 2024 survey results have been shared with provincial governments, the Canadian Potato Council, and the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

The survey complements other steps taken by the CFIA, growers, packers and exporters to ensure that requirements set by importing countries are met, including the Potato Wart Order.

As well, a new National Potato Wart Response Plan will soon be implemented and includes improved risk mitigation measures such as enhanced biosecurity and additional soil sampling and analysis.

The CFIA remains committed to science-based decision-making to help contain, control, and prevent the spread of potato wart and safeguard the Canadian potato sector.

"I certainly feel a sense of relief seeing the results of this year's survey. We will continue to work with growers and the potato industry to manage this terrible pest, so we can keep delivering top-quality Canadian potatoes to folks here in Canada and around the world."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food of Canada

"Surveillance is an essential component of the CFIA's work to monitor for invasive pests like potato wart. The survey also helps maintain the confidence of domestic and international trading partners in Canada's potato industry."

- Paul MacKinnon, CFIA President

Potato wart is an extremely persistent soil-borne fungus that may reduce yield and potato tuber quality on farms. It can spread through the movement of soil, farm equipment, and potatoes from fields that have potato wart.

Potato wart disease is regulated under the Plant Protection Act and Regulations .

and . In Canada , potato wart is only known to occur in Newfoundland and Labrador , and Prince Edward Island . There are regulatory control measures in place in both provinces to help prevent the potential spread of this pest to other provinces and territories.

, potato wart is only known to occur in and , and . There are regulatory control measures in place in both provinces to help prevent the potential spread of this pest to other provinces and territories. While samples from Newfoundland and Labrador are not collected as part of the National Potato Wart Survey, the CFIA does sample seed potato fields in the province annually as part of its ongoing inspection and surveillance work.

and are not collected as part of the National Potato Wart Survey, the CFIA does sample seed potato fields in the province annually as part of its ongoing inspection and surveillance work. Canadian farmers produced a record crop of 127 million hundredweight of potatoes in 2024 representing 23% more potatoes than Canada's 2020 crop and 1.2% more potatoes than 2023 (Statistics Canada , January 2025 ).

