OTTAWA ON, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is making significant progress towards the creation of a dedicated foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccine bank, which will build on existing protections for the livestock industry and equip producers with another tool to control and eliminate the disease should an outbreak occur.

Following a competitive procurement process, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, awarded contracts to Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health and Biogénesis Bagó SA to supply multiple types of vaccine products and develop Canada's first FMD vaccine bank. This FMD vaccine bank complements Canada's current access to vaccines through the North American Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine Bank, ensuring readily available vaccines for Canadian producers.

FMD is a highly contagious and severe disease that affects cattle, sheep, swine, and other cloven-hoofed animals. An FMD infection can cause painful blisters that make it hard for animals to eat, walk, and produce milk, leaving them weak and sick.

Preparedness efforts, including building a Canadian FMD vaccine bank, are key to protecting Canadian animals and agriculture. Having a ready supply of FMD emergency vaccines will strengthen our ability to respond effectively to an outbreak should one occur. It could also reduce the number of cases and the duration of the outbreaks.

Collaboration between Canada's federal, provincial and territorial governments along with stakeholders plays a key role in Canada's FMD prevention and preparedness plans. These efforts, combined with Canada's existing strict import requirements, on-farm biosecurity measures, and disease surveillance, continue to protect the health of Canadian animals and the economic prosperity of our producers and farming communities.

"Today's announcement highlights our continued commitment to enhancing Canada's animal disease preparedness and prevention plans. Securing our own supply of FMD emergency vaccines will not only help reduce the spread during a potential outbreak but also help protect the livelihood of Canadian farmers by minimizing the impact on international trade."

-Paul MacKinnon, President, Canadian Food Inspection Agency

"Establishing a dedicated FMD vaccine bank is a vital tool in safeguarding the health of our livestock, market access and the future of our industry. CFIA's announcement marks a key milestone towards our shared goal of strengthening Canada's preparedness against the threat of foot-and-mouth disease. We will continue to work with governments and stakeholders to ensure Canada has a robust emergency preparedness and prevention strategy against FMD."

-Tyler Fulton, President, Canadian Cattle Association

"The FMD vaccine bank is an important investment in protecting Canadian livestock and livestock producers from this disease. The federal government's support is further proof the cooperative relationship between government and industry in Canada works for producers and processors from coast to coast. We look forward to continuing this partnership on other challenges together."

- René Roy, Chair, Canadian Pork Council

"Today's announcement is a welcome and pivotal step towards enhancing existing industry defenses, offering producers another critical tool to minimize the impact and return Canada back to 'FMD-free' status in the event of an outbreak. This is vital for protecting animal health and farm sustainability, contributing to a safe, reliable, and consistent food supply for Canadians."

-David Wiens, President, Dairy Farmers of Canada

Budget 2023 committed $57.5 million over five years, with $5.6 million ongoing, to the CFIA to establish an FMD vaccine bank for Canada , and to further develop FMD response plans.

over five years, with ongoing, to the CFIA to establish an FMD vaccine bank for , and to further develop FMD response plans. FMD is considered one of the greatest economic threats to Canadian animal agriculture and the economic impacts in Canada are estimated to between $22B and $75B (in 2025 CAD ) depending on the mode of introduction and extent of spread.

are estimated to between and (in ) depending on the mode of introduction and extent of spread. Canada has been free from FMD since 1952, and strict measures are in place to prevent the disease from entering Canada . FMD is not a public health risk and is not considered a food safety issue.

has been free from FMD since 1952, and strict measures are in place to prevent the disease from entering . FMD is not a public health risk and is not considered a food safety issue. Public Services and Procurement Canada led an open, fair and transparent competitive procurement process to establish the contract for the FMD vaccine bank. Information about the solicitation is available on CanadaBuys.

Each day, hard-working CFIA employees—including inspectors, veterinarians and scientists—inspect food for safety risks, protect plants from pests and invasive species, and respond to animal diseases that could threaten Canada's national herd and human health. Guided by science-based decision-making and modern regulations, the Agency works tirelessly to ensure access to safe and healthy food in Canada, and support access to international markets for our high-quality agricultural products. To learn more, visit inspection.canada.ca.

