Bornibus brand Tehina recalled due to Salmonella Français

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Jun 05, 2025, 16:55 ET

OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ -

Product: Tehina

Issue: Food - Microbial contamination – Salmonella
Distribution: British Columbia

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

Media and public enquiries

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)