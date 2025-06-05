News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Jun 05, 2025, 16:55 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ -
Product: Tehina
Issue: Food - Microbial contamination – Salmonella
Distribution: British Columbia
