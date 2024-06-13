OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Nature is central to the Canadian identity, an immense source of pride, and foundational to ensuring healthy communities, a clean environment, and economic opportunities for Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Facing a biodiversity crisis in which one in five assessed species in Canada is currently at risk, the Government of Canada is committed to action that protects and restores nature so we can live within a healthy environment that sustains prosperous livelihoods for future generations.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced the release of Canada's 2030 Nature Strategy and introduced an Act respecting transparency and accountability in relation to certain commitments Canada has made under the Convention on Biological Diversity (the Nature Accountability Bill).

The 2030 Nature Strategy lays out how Canada will implement the ambitious nature protection goals under the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework that were agreed upon at the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity in Montréal, in December 2022. This strategy defines clear areas of action and identifies what more is needed to build on the range of existing initiatives underway across Canada. This strategy follows extensive engagement with provinces and territories, Indigenous partners, businesses, citizen groups and more in recognition that nature conservation requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to succeed.

The Nature Accountability Bill will enshrine in legislation the Government of Canada's commitment to protect nature for future generations. The Bill establishes a requirement for the Government to develop a national nature strategy, like Canada's 2030 Nature Strategy, and report on its implementation, ensuring accountability and transparency which will help drive us collectively to reverse nature loss.

Together, the Bill and the Strategy provide a coordinated approach to efforts to halt and reverse biodiversity loss. Backed by over $12 billion in investments since 2015, the Government of Canada has led the largest campaign in Canadian history to support nature and nature-based climate solutions, with the goal of protecting 30 percent of land and water by 2030 and conserving species at risk, in full partnership with provinces, territories, and Indigenous peoples.

The 2030 Nature Strategy will support building a nature-positive Canada to help us grow a clean, competitive, and resilient economy, attract investment, and position our companies and industries as global leaders.

Quotes

"Generational fairness must be rooted in protecting and restoring our natural world for all it does to support our economy and our well-being. COP15 in Montréal was a watershed moment in landing a global agreement to follow what the science is telling us and put in place the necessary safeguards to protect nature across the planet. Today, we are taking a major step forward by launching our national Strategy and the legislation that will hold the Government accountable to make progress on these ambitious nature protection goals."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

Canada has shown strong conservation leadership on the international stage, as demonstrated by hosting COP15 . At COP15 , Canada renewed the call for ambitious action to protect nature and played a leading role in adopting the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework—a historic international agreement with over 190 countries to help protect nature, and halt and reverse biodiversity loss around the world. With the introduction of the Nature Accountability Bill, Canada becomes one of the first countries in the world to propose legislation enshrining an accountability and transparency framework to meet the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework commitments.

has shown strong conservation leadership on the international stage, as demonstrated by hosting . At , renewed the call for ambitious action to protect nature and played a leading role in adopting the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework—a historic international agreement with over 190 countries to help protect nature, and halt and reverse biodiversity loss around the world. With the introduction of the Nature Accountability Bill, becomes one of the first countries in the world to propose legislation enshrining an accountability and transparency framework to meet the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework commitments. Since COP15 , Canada has worked toward the development of its 2030 Nature Strategy, including: Consulting with Canadians regarding biodiversity priorities, including by hosting a National Biodiversity Symposium. Releasing a draft of the Strategy referred to as the "Milestone Document" for public comment in late 2023. Hosting a federal-provincial-territorial meeting of environment ministers, where the provinces and territories were called upon to join the federal government in supporting ambitious goals to protect nature. Engaging with national Indigenous organizations and modern treaty partners on the implementation of the Strategy.

, has worked toward the development of its 2030 Nature Strategy, including: Cooperation and coordinated action with provinces, territories, and Indigenous organizations are essential to protecting nature in Canada . Recently, the Government of Canada signed historic nature agreements with the Yukon , Nova Scotia , and British Columbia , backed by substantial investments, aiming toward the goal of 30 percent of protected and conserved land and water by 2030.

. Recently, the Government of signed historic nature agreements with the , , and , backed by substantial investments, aiming toward the goal of 30 percent of protected and conserved land and water by 2030. Current federal investments include $2.3 billion over 5 years to support Canada's Nature Legacy and more than $5 billion over 10 years in natural climate solutions. These investments contribute to Canada's goals for protected and conserved areas, species at risk, and addressing the dual crises of biodiversity loss and climate change.

over 5 years to support Nature Legacy and more than over 10 years in natural climate solutions. These investments contribute to goals for protected and conserved areas, species at risk, and addressing the dual crises of biodiversity loss and climate change. Canada is investing up to $800 million to support up to four large-scale, long-term Indigenous-led conservation initiatives. By using an innovative multi-partner funding model called Project Finance for Permanence (PFP), this investment supports Indigenous leadership, addresses biodiversity loss, and supports Indigenous economic growth and well-being.

is investing up to to support up to four large-scale, long-term Indigenous-led conservation initiatives. By using an innovative multi-partner funding model called Project Finance for Permanence (PFP), this investment supports Indigenous leadership, addresses biodiversity loss, and supports Indigenous economic growth and well-being. In 2023, Canada established the Nature Champions Network, a ministerial-level network that focuses on fostering international awareness and understanding of the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework and retaining momentum to ensure that all countries deliver updated national biodiversity strategies and action plans by COP16 in October 2024 .

