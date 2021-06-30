Impact investing efforts, and share of "clean revenue" earn The Co-operators a top spot on the 2021 Corporate Knights Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada ranking

GUELPH, ON, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - In a national "clean capitalism" ranking issued by Corporate Knights across North America this morning, The Co-operators earned the top position among insurance and financial service companies, and the #3 spot overall. This marks the twelfth consecutive year the Canadian financial services and insurance co-operative has been included in the annual ranking, including holding the #1 spot in 2019 and 2011, underscoring its continued leadership across environmental, social, and governance–related sustainability performance indicators.

"Our continued recognition as part of a movement of Canadian companies supporting the transition to a sustainable economy reflects our co-operative's mission, and our vision to catalyze sustainability through our products, services, investments and solutions," says Rob Wesseling, President and CEO of The Co-operators Group limited. "Through our journey to sustainability we can help ensure our strength and resilience, not only for our co-operative, but all Canadians."

Highlights of The Co-operators 2020 sustainability performance include:

20.1% revenue from products and services that enable a sustainable, low-carbon, or resilient society (including Comprehensive Water, Canada's first overland flood insurance product to cover all flood risk levels, including storm surge coverage)

first overland flood insurance product to cover all flood risk levels, including storm surge coverage) 20.8% of its invested assets are impact investments that address pressing environmental and social issues. Over 75% of these investments are directed towards projects and initiatives that address climate change.

Achieved carbon neutral equivalency in 2020

Catalyzing climate action in Canada's insurance and financial services sector

Furthering its action towards sustainability in 2021, The Co-operators recently announced targets to achieve net-zero emissions in both its investments and its operations, by 2040 and 2050, respectively. They have also signed on to join the United Nations Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, becoming the first Canadian insurance and financial services organization to do so. Discover more about The Co-operators net-zero targets and climate action.

For a full view of The Co-operators sustainability, financial, and governance performance, please view its 2020 Integrated Annual Report (integratedreport.cooperators.ca).

About The Co-operators

The Co-operators Group Limited is a Canadian co-operative with more than $57.8 billion in assets under administration. Through its group of companies, it offers home, auto, life, group, travel, commercial and farm insurance, as well as investment products. The Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability, and achieved carbon neutrality in 2020. The Co-operators is ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada and listed among the Best Employers in Canada by Kincentric. For more information visit: www.cooperators.ca.

