OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Health care is in crisis in every province and territory in Canada. Patients cannot access the care they need in a timely fashion and providers are rapidly burning out. This week, organizations representing physicians across Canada are calling on the federal and provincial/territorial governments to collaborate immediately to begin solving the country's health systems crisis. These organizations are disappointed that meaningful commitments to pan-Canadian collaboration and increased health care funding did not emerge from the recent health ministers' meeting in Vancouver.

"On behalf of Canada's doctors, we respectfully urge First Ministers to advance meaningful action for the patients of Canada," reads a letter sent to the Prime Minister and all Premiers. "The gaps in our health care system are growing wider with every day that passes without the necessary political leadership to address the growing crisis."

The letter was signed by the presidents of the Canadian Medical Association, the Alberta Medical Association, Doctors of BC, Doctors Manitoba, Doctors Nova Scotia, the Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec, the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec, the Medical Society of Prince Edward Island, the New Brunswick Medical Society, the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association, the Northwest Territories Medical Association, the Ontario Medical Association, the Saskatchewan Medical Association and Yukon Medical Association. To read the full letter, please click here.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

