OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The outstanding accomplishments of Canadian prosecutors were recognized by the Federal-Provincial-Territorial (FPT) Heads of Prosecutions Committee at an awards ceremony held yesterday afternoon. The award program, instituted in 2006, honours professional excellence, exemplary service, and outstanding achievements.

The following prosecutors were chosen for their contributions to advancing and promoting the role of prosecutors within the Canadian criminal justice system:

The Commitment to Justice Award 2020 was awarded to Mr. Robert W. Hubbard, Crown Counsel with the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General in Toronto and Mr. François Lacasse, Senior General Counsel with the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) in Ottawa.

The Courage and Perseverance Award 2020 was awarded to Mr. David A. Jardine, Crown Counsel for the British Columbia Prosecution Service (BCPS) in Vancouver.

The Humanitarian Award 2020 was awarded to Ms. Leah B. Fontaine, Crown Counsel for the BCPS in Duncan, BC.

A new award, the Outstanding Achievement in a Prosecution Award, was awarded to the SNC-Lavalin PPSC prosecution team: Mr. Richard Roy, Ms. Anne-Marie Manoukian, and Mr. Hans C. Gervais.

The FPT Heads of Prosecutions Committee brings together the leaders of Canada's prosecution services to promote assistance and cooperation on operational issues relating to criminal prosecutions. The Committee also provides the prosecution perspective to Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers and Deputy Ministers Responsible for Justice.

Backgrounder: National Prosecution Awards 2020 https://www.ppsc-sppc.gc.ca/eng/nws-nvs/2020/03_12_20_information.html

